Your SAP Journey Starts Here: Careers at IBM Egypt

Are you exploring your next step in the SAP world? IBM Egypt’s Client Innovation Centers in Cairo and Giza are expanding its SAP Service Line. Jobs in IBM Egypt include SAP developers, consultants, and specialists.
Here is what you can anticipate in these roles:
- Build and support scalable SAP solutions.
- Translate business needs into technical designs.
- Continuously improve performance and efficiency.
- Guide clients through SAP implementations.
- Align technology with business strategy.
- Work across industries and solution areas.
- Lead full-cycle SAP projects.
- Manage data migration, integration, and configuration.
- Apply both technical and consulting expertise.
IBM’s Client Innovation Centers in Egypt bring together professionals to work on impactful SAP projects across several industries.
Here, you will work with forward-thinking teams and clients to support their hybrid cloud and AI journeys. With access to IBM’s global platforms and partner ecosystem, you’ll have the tools to make a real impact.
What our teammates say they value most about working at IBM:
- A Collaborative Culture: Colleagues often highlight the inclusive and open environment, where different perspectives are welcomed and teamwork is encouraged.
- Opportunities to Learn and Grow: From mentorship to structured upskilling programs, employees appreciate the focus on continuous development.
- Flexibility and Balance: Team members mention the benefits of hybrid work options, flexible hours, and wellness initiatives that support a healthy work-life balance.
- A Sense of Purpose: There’s shared pride in contributing to local communities and making a difference beyond the workplace.
The IBM SAP roles available for jobseekers in Egypt span a wide range of modules. Current focus areas include S/4HANA Core modules (Finance, Logistics), ABAP development, SAP Basis and Security, Transportation Management (TM), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and Import Management (IMP). IBM also works across many other modules, offering opportunities to specialize and broaden your expertise.