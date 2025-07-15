Your SAP Journey Starts Here: Careers at IBM Egypt

Are you exploring your next step in the SAP world? IBM Egypt’s Client Innovation Centers in Cairo and Giza are expanding its SAP Service Line. Jobs in IBM Egypt include SAP developers, consultants, and specialists.

Here is what you can anticipate in these roles:

SAP Developers

- Build and support scalable SAP solutions.

- Translate business needs into technical designs.

- Continuously improve performance and efficiency.

SAP Consultants

- Guide clients through SAP implementations.

- Align technology with business strategy.

- Work across industries and solution areas.

SAP Specialists

- Lead full-cycle SAP projects.

- Manage data migration, integration, and configuration.

- Apply both technical and consulting expertise.