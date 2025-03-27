Yolanda's Journey in Cybersecurity and Quantum-Safe Solutions

Meet Yolanda, an Associate Partner in IBM Consulting, Cybersecurity. Based in the U.S. national capital – Washington, D.C. – Yolanda is an IBM executive who advises business and government clients on cybersecurity solutions that will better protect their systems and assets. She also works with up-and-coming technologies, like post-quantum cryptography, to protect threats from quantum computers.
With a career dedicated to bridging cutting-edge technology as practical solutions for clients, Yolanda's story offers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of working in a field that is constantly evolving.
What does it mean to be an Associate Partner at IBM? For Yolanda, she serves as a cybersecurity consultant, guiding businesses and federal agencies on cyber solutions that enhance security and resilience in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
"What I love about my job is that I get to work with emergent technologies, like Quantum," she shares. Her current project, post-quantum cryptography, aims to upgrade cryptographic systems to withstand the future threats posed by quantum computers. This initiative is crucial, as quantum computing promises to revolutionize data security, potentially rendering current encryption methods obsolete.
As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, she raises an important question:
How can cybersecurity and quantum-safe technologies improve the government environment?
Quantum computers are expected to revolutionize problem-solving by leveraging quantum physics to complete tasks that would take classical computers millennia, in just minutes. While this advancement brings new opportunities, it also requires enhanced security measures to protect data. According to Yolanda, upgrading software and hardware now is crucial to ensuring information remains secure in a quantum-powered future.
Her passion for cybersecurity is matched by her commitment to ethical practices. She chose IBM because of its strong stance on using technology ethically to enhance human capabilities, rather than replace them.
"At IBM, there's value in using technology in an ethical way to enhance what humans do and not to replace it," she explains. This ethical foundation is a cornerstone of IBM's culture and a significant factor in Yolanda's decision to join the company.
The culture at IBM Consulting is another aspect that she finds fulfilling. Describing it as "very determined," she highlights the team's relentless pursuit of understanding and solving client problems. This approach allows consultants to provide expert recommendations tailored to client needs with the flexibility of integrating the world’s best solutions — whether they are IBM’s products or other leading providers – and Yolanda believes this freedom fosters trust.
Yolanda also emphasizes the importance of various perspectives in strengthening work results. One example she gives is IBM's concept of the IBM Garage, which brings together consultants from various backgrounds to brainstorm and solve client challenges collaboratively. She says this approach ensures that solutions are well-balanced and thoroughly tested, ultimately delivering what the client truly needs.
As a woman in technology, Yolanda acknowledges the initial challenges, but finds the journey rewarding. She encourages women to seek mentors and trusted spaces to overcome imposter syndrome and recognize their value.
“I love IBM because it is positively and ethically changing the world. My advice is simple: don’t hesitate to join us and be part of this change,” Yolanda concludes.
Yolanda holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University (Electrical Engineering), a Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland, UC (Information Technology), and is finishing her PhD at Capella University (Information Technology). She started her career in 1999 working for the Department of Defense. For over 21 years, she worked with multiple federal agencies, where she provided strategic leadership to its technical workforce – she was even involved in several intelligence missions.
Yolanda led workforces to leverage several technologies, such as radio frequencies (RF) communications, high speed fiber networks, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), satellites, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and computer software development. After this, she continued her successful journey with tech companies, focusing in cyber, AI/ Machine learning (ML), information exploitation, quantum, and synthetic biology.
For Yolanda, it’s important to balance work with her personal life, so she says she uses the “8+8+8 hours” rule (8 hours to sleep, 8 hours to work and 8 hours to enjoy). She acknowledges that it is very challenging to find the perfect work-life balance, but explains it’s about putting your time into the moments you value most.
“I put my energy into things I am passionate around – my daughter, travel, food, laughter, technology, faith, and now, my fiancé.”
Yolanda is a proud cheer mom and a cancer survivor. When she is not spending time with her family or working on exciting AI innovations in her field, you may find her volunteering with an Honor Flight charity, which recognizes aging and dying veterans.
Yolanda's journey at IBM is a powerful example of how innovation, ethics, and a supportive culture can create a fulfilling and impactful career. If this sounds like a work culture for you, consider IBM as the next step in your career journey!