Yolanda's Journey in Cybersecurity and Quantum-Safe Solutions

Her passion for cybersecurity is matched by her commitment to ethical practices. She chose IBM because of its strong stance on using technology ethically to enhance human capabilities, rather than replace them.

"At IBM, there's value in using technology in an ethical way to enhance what humans do and not to replace it," she explains. This ethical foundation is a cornerstone of IBM's culture and a significant factor in Yolanda's decision to join the company.

The culture at IBM Consulting is another aspect that she finds fulfilling. Describing it as "very determined," she highlights the team's relentless pursuit of understanding and solving client problems. This approach allows consultants to provide expert recommendations tailored to client needs with the flexibility of integrating the world’s best solutions — whether they are IBM’s products or other leading providers – and Yolanda believes this freedom fosters trust.

Yolanda also emphasizes the importance of various perspectives in strengthening work results. One example she gives is IBM's concept of the IBM Garage, which brings together consultants from various backgrounds to brainstorm and solve client challenges collaboratively. She says this approach ensures that solutions are well-balanced and thoroughly tested, ultimately delivering what the client truly needs.

As a woman in technology, Yolanda acknowledges the initial challenges, but finds the journey rewarding. She encourages women to seek mentors and trusted spaces to overcome imposter syndrome and recognize their value.

“I love IBM because it is positively and ethically changing the world. My advice is simple: don’t hesitate to join us and be part of this change,” Yolanda concludes.