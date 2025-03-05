For me, it would be the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) project, where we built a digital team between IBM and the client, and together developed new applications for new digital portals.

I really enjoyed this project because the technology stack was much more modern than what the client was familiar with, which gave us the opportunity to leverage an agile DevOps strategy where everyone sat in the same room and worked collaboratively. This was a very different agile delivery method compared to the approach they had previously, which was to define a set of requirements and spend several years building a solution.

We were so proud of the end product because we could reveal to the client a completely new way of delivering solutions, and which from a business perspective, helped them be more successful and add more value to their customers.

When everything was all said and done, they experienced a very clear increase in their customer satisfaction because of the new portal that we developed with them.