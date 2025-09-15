Why Scott came back to IBM – this time in Australia

Scott's journey with IBM is a testament to the enduring allure of the tech giant, even for those who venture away. His return to IBM after a stint abroad speaks volumes about the unique value proposition the company offers its employees.
Scott's first encounter with IBM began in Dubai where he served as a Brand Technical Specialist for IBM Z (including LinuxONE), covering the Middle East. While this was his initial start into IBM, he had been familiar with the mainframe ecosystem throughout his career, having worked with customers and competitors alike. During his tenure, the launch of the z15 (LinuxONE 3) was taking place, a significant event that showcased IBM's dedication to its products and their continuous evolution. The chance to engage with such cutting-edge technology was a highlight of his experience.
However, the true standout factor for Scott wasn’t just the technology; it was the people. The IBM team in Dubai was a vibrant mix of diverse cultures, languages, and personalities, united under a common purpose. Their enthusiasm, positive attitudes, and commitment to excellence left a lasting impression on him. "IBM's culture is truly unique," Scott recalls, "It's a blend of professionalism and camaraderie that fosters an environment where innovation thrives."
After leaving IBM, Scott returned to Australia, drawn by the familiar comforts of home. He pursued contract work, undertook a major house renovation, and took time to reconnect with family and friends. Yet, his IBM experience continued to influence his career trajectory. "Even while away," Scott explains, "I remained deeply connected with IBM's ethos, products, and the trust it commands in the market."
What compelled Scott to return to IBM? It was the combination of factors that made IBM distinct. He admired the company's unwavering commitment to its products, the caliber of its customers' trust, and the dynamic, supportive culture that permeated every level of the organization.
During his second tenure at IBM, Scott has found that the most attractive aspect of a career with IBM is the opportunity to work on impactful projects.
“IBM is not just a company. It's a global network of talented professionals collaborating on solutions that shape the future. Whether it's contributing to the development of cutting-edge technologies or advising clients on strategic business decisions, every role carries significance,” says Scott.
Moreover, IBM's emphasis on continuous learning and development proves invaluable. Employees are encouraged to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, providing them with ample opportunities to grow both personally and professionally.
As Scott's story illustrates, the decision to return to IBM isn't merely about career progression; it's about rejoining a community that values innovation, growth, and an unyielding commitment to quality. For those considering a future with IBM, Scott's journey underscores the enduring appeal of a company where you can build a rewarding career while contributing to groundbreaking solutions.