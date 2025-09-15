Why Scott came back to IBM – this time in Australia

After leaving IBM, Scott returned to Australia, drawn by the familiar comforts of home. He pursued contract work, undertook a major house renovation, and took time to reconnect with family and friends. Yet, his IBM experience continued to influence his career trajectory. "Even while away," Scott explains, "I remained deeply connected with IBM's ethos, products, and the trust it commands in the market."

What compelled Scott to return to IBM? It was the combination of factors that made IBM distinct. He admired the company's unwavering commitment to its products, the caliber of its customers' trust, and the dynamic, supportive culture that permeated every level of the organization.

During his second tenure at IBM, Scott has found that the most attractive aspect of a career with IBM is the opportunity to work on impactful projects.

“IBM is not just a company. It's a global network of talented professionals collaborating on solutions that shape the future. Whether it's contributing to the development of cutting-edge technologies or advising clients on strategic business decisions, every role carries significance,” says Scott.

Moreover, IBM's emphasis on continuous learning and development proves invaluable. Employees are encouraged to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, providing them with ample opportunities to grow both personally and professionally.