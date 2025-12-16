Why IBM's Client Innovation Centres create leaders differently

Join IBM and learn to thrive in complexity, lead through ambiguity, and find solutions that others can’t see. Sometimes we feel that challenges are blocking us on our way to success, but this story shows it can be quite the opposite. Read how Usha’s 15-year IBM journey proves that the best career opportunities come disguised as impossible challenges.

“Your dashboard will rarely be green – amber is the best you can get,” Usha’s mentor told her when she stepped into her role leading IBM’s Global Delivery Centre in India. Fifteen years into her IBM career, Usha now manages offshore services for over 800 clients across seven industries, sits on the IBM India Board, and holds a Diamond Badge for Banking. But what’s fascinating isn’t the titles – it’s how each “impossible” challenge became the stepping stone to something bigger.