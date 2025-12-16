Why IBM's Client Innovation Centres create leaders differently

Join IBM and learn to thrive in complexity, lead through ambiguity, and find solutions that others can’t see. Sometimes we feel that challenges are blocking us on our way to success, but this story shows it can be quite the opposite. Read how Usha’s 15-year IBM journey proves that the best career opportunities come disguised as impossible challenges.
“Your dashboard will rarely be green – amber is the best you can get,” Usha’s mentor told her when she stepped into her role leading IBM’s Global Delivery Centre in India. Fifteen years into her IBM career, Usha now manages offshore services for over 800 clients across seven industries, sits on the IBM India Board, and holds a Diamond Badge for Banking. But what’s fascinating isn’t the titles – it’s how each “impossible” challenge became the stepping stone to something bigger.
Early in one role, a global client called for contract termination due to offshore delivery challenges. Most leaders would have gone into damage control mode, but Usha chose to be radically honest instead.
“I decided to go straight to the client, did a direct 1-1, acknowledged the challenges and shared our problems as well,” she recalls. The outcome? They kept one of two contracts, not because everything was perfect, but because she was genuinely keen to solve, build and grow.
That client relationship taught her something crucial: authenticity under pressure is what separates managers from leaders. It’s also what led to bigger opportunities within IBM’s global network.
When generative AI exploded onto the scene, IBM launched a company-wide Watson X challenge. Instead of relegating it to tech teams, everyone – including senior leaders – had to get hands-on.
“We learned ‘hands on,’ demonstrated our learning by building client value propositions, and did this through global teams,” Usha explains. “Technology was not just for technologists.”
This wasn’t just training. It was IBM’s way of ensuring its leaders stayed relevant in a rapidly changing landscape – the kind of forward-thinking development that keeps careers ahead of the curve.
Ask Usha what she’s most proud of, and she won’t mention the 800 clients or the board position. She’ll tell you about the mentees she’s guided who’ve gone on to bigger roles.
“The satisfaction one derives through this is immense when you see mentees of yours go places in their careers. It’s a bit of the pride a teacher would take in their student.”
But here’s what makes IBM different: she can do both. Leading massive global operations while personally mentoring the next generation of leaders. This isn’t a good-to-have – it’s built into our culture.
Leaders at IBM understand how valuable it is for teams, people and their careers to engage with projects that have a lasting impact on society. Usha and her team were developing the entire supply chain for COVID vaccine transportation for a global client. “We executed this in record time and the lifesaving impact this had was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us.”
High-impact work accelerates careers because it demands everything – technical expertise, global coordination, crisis management, and leadership under pressure. What you learn from these projects defines your path ahead.
Usha’s mentor was right about the dashboard. Managing delivery for 800+ clients across multiple industries means that something is always challenging, always complex, always demanding creative solutions.
But that’s precisely why IBM’s Client Innovation Centres create leaders differently. You don’t get comfortable. You don’t specialize in one safe area. You learn to thrive in complexity, lead through ambiguity, and find solutions that others can’t see.
“I love working for IBM because of the freedom and flexibility one gets to handle challenges,” Usha says. “What has kept me going is the flexibility to evolve my career, an amazing global network, great mentors, technology depth, and a wonderful set of diverse clients to work with.”
Usha’s story isn’t about climbing a traditional corporate ladder. It’s about how the right environmentwith global scale, diverse challenges, cutting-edge technology, and a culture of mentorship, can accelerate a career in ways that planned progression never could.
Fifteen years in, with a dashboard that’s still rarely green, she’s exactly where she wants to be: solving impossible problems, building the next generation of leaders, and proving that the best opportunities come when you’re ready to embrace the amber lights.
Looking for career challenges that don’t come with easy answers? Explore opportunities at IBM’s Global Delivery Centre and discover how complex problems become leadership gold.
- Visit our Careers Website to learn more about the careers you could be doing at IBM
- Join our Talent Network
- See our available jobs