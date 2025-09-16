Why I Returned to IBM Australia After a Year of Adventure

Joe works in Global Sales at IBM’s Technology Expert Labs Center in Sydney, Australia. He’s managing key client relationships, facilitating software-related transactions across the IBM Technology portfolio.
Though, the path of a career isn't always a straight line – and that’s precisely what Joe has learned in his own journey. In this blog, we explore what brought Joe back to IBM.
“After graduating in early 2021, I embarked on what was meant to be a gap year of globetrotting. However, the pandemic had other plans, and instead, I found myself landing my dream job at IBM as an Expert Labs Seller.
My first time around at IBM was nothing short of extraordinary. I was lucky enough to work on projects that made a tangible difference, such as assisting the University of Auckland/New Zealand in implementing a watsonx-powered chatbot. This solution revolutionized the way students and educators accessed information, a fact that still fills me with immense pride when I recount it.
Yet, the wanderlust within me refused to be silenced. After much consideration, I decided to take a leap and leave IBM to traverse the globe. In the course of a year, I visited over 30 countries, encountered a wealth of remarkable people, and experienced a shift in perspective that fundamentally altered my view of life and work.”
“When the stars aligned, I returned to the very team I adored at IBM, and it felt as though I'd never departed. Now, I am back as a Seller in Technology Expert Labs, where each day presents new challenges and opportunities to collaborate with clients on a spectrum of topics, from artificial intelligence to sustainability. Each day is a testament to IBM's dynamic environment, where no two days are ever the same.
If there's a nugget of wisdom I'd like to share, it's this: Don't fear the detour. Whether it's a daring new role, an audacious project, or even a year-long journey, these experiences enrich both your personal and professional life.
IBM provided me with the courage to voice my ideas, equipped me with the tools to tackle complex problems, and granted me the privilege to work on cutting-edge technologies poised to reshape our future – including quantum computing.
What invigorates me most about being back at IBM is the sense of being part of a company that not only keeps pace with change but leads it. It's about being part of a collective that's crafting the future of technology.
Your career is a voyage – make it significant, make it yours. IBM has taught me that it's okay to veer off the beaten path, as long as you're ready to bring new insights and experiences back to the table. That's where the real growth happens.”