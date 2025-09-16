Why I Returned to IBM Australia After a Year of Adventure

Joe works in Global Sales at IBM’s Technology Expert Labs Center in Sydney, Australia. He’s managing key client relationships, facilitating software-related transactions across the IBM Technology portfolio.

Though, the path of a career isn't always a straight line – and that’s precisely what Joe has learned in his own journey. In this blog, we explore what brought Joe back to IBM.

“After graduating in early 2021, I embarked on what was meant to be a gap year of globetrotting. However, the pandemic had other plans, and instead, I found myself landing my dream job at IBM as an Expert Labs Seller.

My first time around at IBM was nothing short of extraordinary. I was lucky enough to work on projects that made a tangible difference, such as assisting the University of Auckland/New Zealand in implementing a watsonx-powered chatbot. This solution revolutionized the way students and educators accessed information, a fact that still fills me with immense pride when I recount it.

Yet, the wanderlust within me refused to be silenced. After much consideration, I decided to take a leap and leave IBM to traverse the globe. In the course of a year, I visited over 30 countries, encountered a wealth of remarkable people, and experienced a shift in perspective that fundamentally altered my view of life and work.”