Julia’s journey at IBM began nearly a decade ago when she joined as an intern in University Relations. Her passion for people and talent acquisition led her to a career in recruitment, and today, she leads sales recruiting across half of Europe.

Understanding the evolving landscape of sales and the need for a structured approach to developing talent, Julia and her colleagues launched the IBM Sales Accelerator Program. This initiative is designed to nurture and transform ambitious graduates into successful sales professionals, providing them with the skills, experience, and mentorship they need to excel in the tech industry.