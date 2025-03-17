What is the IBM Poland Software Lab

The IBM Poland Software, Research & Development Center is headquartered in Krakow and is the first and largest IBM innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Also known as the IBM Poland Software Lab, it is the only one of its kind within this region in Europe and part of the company’s Software division, which spans across five continents.

Lab teams are made up of data scientists, software engineers, support engineers and consultants from more than 20 countries, working on several major IBM projects that include Data Engineering, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Sławek is the Software Lab Director who explains the lab’s technological focus and area of expertise. He also shares how employees can experience personal and professional growth.