What is the IBM Poland Software Lab

The IBM Poland Software, Research & Development Center is headquartered in Krakow and is the first and largest IBM innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Also known as the IBM Poland Software Lab, it is the only one of its kind within this region in Europe and part of the company’s Software division, which spans across five continents.
Lab teams are made up of data scientists, software engineers, support engineers and consultants from more than 20 countries, working on several major IBM projects that include Data Engineering, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.
Sławek is the Software Lab Director who explains the lab’s technological focus and area of expertise. He also shares how employees can experience personal and professional growth.
It’s a place where modern technology combines with dynamic development. Thus, in the past 18 years, our lab has undergone an impressive transformation – from humble beginnings with just a few staff members to a team of several hundred specialists. Now, the IBM Software Lab is a key point on Poland’s technology sector map. Our lab stands out not only because of its scale, but more importantly because of the innovations that we deliver.
Our current focus is on machine learning and artificial intelligence, which are at the heart of our business. However, our commitment to AI development is not only limited to its technical aspects. We are aware of the importance of AI ethics, thus we focus here on transparency, explainability of decisions, and understanding of AI inference, while avoiding any bias.
We also focus on cloud computing, automation, data management and analysis. We also have the opportunity to work on IBM quantum computers, which allows us not only to develop this technology, but also to promote and share knowledge about it externally.
Our employees have the unique opportunity to work directly with clients while implementing our solutions. This cooperation spans from simple IT systems to complex environments that manage administration, finance, and banking. Being so close with the clients allows us to better understand their needs and customize our solutions to make them even more effective and efficient.
At the same time, we also focus on constructing truly diverse teams, which leads to various viewpoints and better synergies. This is why we offer our jobs in Krakow for foreigners and English speakers, not only Polish citizens.
The IBM Lab in Krakow is not only a technological innovation center, but also a place where personal and professional development goes hand in hand with learning opportunities. We offer a wide range of training programs that allow our specialists to continually expand their knowledge and skills. We also encourage our teams in their pursuit of academic achievement in the areas we work on.
In addition, we actively support our engineers in obtaining patents for innovative solutions. In this way, we not only promote creativity, but also help our employees build their own professional career paths.
It is here, in our temple of innovation, that we shape the future of technology. We are proud that our employees play key technical and leadership roles within the global IBM community, defining areas and solutions with the latest technologies. From Krakow we lead global projects, opening doors for our IBMers to collaborate with different cultures and to travel the world.
