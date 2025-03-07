What is the Client Innovation Center at IBM?

The IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) is a cutting-edge innovation hub part of IBM Consulting, specializing in agile software engineering, user experience and journey design, along with cognitive and enterprise solutions for data, AI and technology.
As an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM, the CIC offers the best of both worlds – the support and resources of the world’s largest consulting services and technology company, combined with the agility and creativity of a start-up culture and mentality.
Our global Client Innovation Centers are a testament to our linguistic diversity, with over 75 languages spoken on-site, enabling us to effectively service clients from around the world – and it’s all thanks to our IBMers in our various CICs, who share their insight on the work they do, and how they’re growing in their career.
At the CIC, we believe that diverse perspectives and skills are the keys to unlocking innovation. Our teams are designed to bring together people from different backgrounds, knowledge, and experiences to create solutions with real impact.
Cristian, an Application Consultant within the CIC in Romania, has made many good friends at IBM. “Working on a wide variety of projects, I’ve been able to meet so many people around the world and learn more than I ever thought possible. The IBM employee chat channel, for instance, enables you to instantly connect with any IBMer from across the globe to ask a question, collaborate on a project, or just have a friendly chat.”
“Together, we are more powerful,” says Estela, a Senior Partner at the CIC in Brazil. “I have no doubt that we have much more knowledge, we work faster and we guarantee better results when we work as a team. We have people from different areas on our team, such as researchers, developers, consultants and architects. Together, they are generating much more value for our clients.”
According to Jonathan, a Java Developer within the CIC in Mexico, they always seek to have assertive and frequent communication with the customer. “This is how we guarantee they feel satisfied with the work we do. We’re constantly striving to make an impact, not only for the client, but for the end-user as well, ultimately providing them with better service and transformative solutions,” he added.
Our colleagues in the CICs across the world are passionate about using technology to make a difference. From developing apps that detect car crashes to creating new revenue-generating opportunities for businesses – they’re driven to create solutions that transform industries and lives.
Check out what IBMers have created across the different Client Innovation Centers.
“One of the most exciting and impactful projects I’ve ever worked on at IBM was for an insurance organization of private insurers in Germany,” said Diana, a Senior Architect at the CIC in Romania. “This project is related to a research initiative where they developed an app that automatically detects car crashes.”
Paul is the Finance & Supply Chain Transformation Leader in the Philippines CIC. He remembers a project where they helped one of the largest local banks to create new revenue-generating opportunities for their business and modernized their existing engagement systems to drive productivity. “We enabled banking transactions remotely through their mobile phones, rather than visiting branches in-person.”
Santosh, a Service Line Leader for CIC India, always looks forward to the satisfaction of the team creating a solution that moves into production. “At our Kolkata Client Innovation Center, we create a product or solution for the client, and seeing it work for them gives us a sense of achievement.”
The IBM Client Innovation Centers are committed to helping every team member grow and develop their skills. Through a wide range of mentorship programs and learning resources, there’s an opportunity for every IBMer to expand their knowledge of hard and soft skills.
Bryony, a Software Developer in the UK has been able to pivot her career multiple times within IBM. “Each time, I’ve found new opportunities and challenges that have helped me grow professionally. I’ve learned that it’s okay to not have all the answers, and that asking questions and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. IBM has given me the freedom to explore and learn.”
In addition to my work as a Java developer, I’ve been part of many different initiatives, such as language exchange clubs and a personal branding program,” Said Roque, a Java Developer in CIC Argentina. “I love that we have these career-growing opportunities within our reach. We can interact with IBMers from different countries and cultures every day.”
Cristian joined IBM as an intern and re-joined as a computer science graduate, progressing from Application Development to Application Consultancy. “Throughout my IBM career, I have worked on multiple projects and have seen interesting technologies I would have otherwise known nothing about,” he added.
The IBM culture is built on respect, inclusivity, and a passion for making a difference. We believe that a healthy work-life balance is pivotal to success. That’s why we prioritize employee well-being, opportunities for personal development, mental coordination, and networking groups.
“We have women’s networking groups, mentorship programs, and opportunities for women to lead and participate in initiatives that promote gender equality in the workplace,” said Georgi, a Project Manager in CIC Romania. “On top of that, IBM regularly conducts diversity and inclusivity training and workshops, which helps to create an inclusive environment for all employees.”
Bryan, an Advanced Programming Specialist in the Philippines, believes that the best part of his job are the IBMers who surround him. They make him feel needed and valued. “I’ve never met such an amazing group of people. Yes, they are hard workers, but they don’t shy away from having fun, as well. We have a lot of laughs together – inside and outside of work,” he said.
Imagine working at the intersection of technology and innovation, where creativity meets cutting-edge solutions. At the IBM Client Innovation Center, you’ll have the chance to be part of a diverse and talented team that’s driving digital transformation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
So, are you ready for a career that enables you to shape the future of technology by combining innovation, collaboration, and growth? Then join us at the IBM Client Innovation Center today!