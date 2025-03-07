What is the Client Innovation Center at IBM?

The IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) is a cutting-edge innovation hub part of IBM Consulting, specializing in agile software engineering, user experience and journey design, along with cognitive and enterprise solutions for data, AI and technology.

As an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM, the CIC offers the best of both worlds – the support and resources of the world’s largest consulting services and technology company, combined with the agility and creativity of a start-up culture and mentality.

Our global Client Innovation Centers are a testament to our linguistic diversity, with over 75 languages spoken on-site, enabling us to effectively service clients from around the world – and it’s all thanks to our IBMers in our various CICs, who share their insight on the work they do, and how they’re growing in their career.