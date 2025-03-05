What is a delivery consultant and how do i become one

A delivery consultant is responsible for guiding clients through the complexities of their technological journeys. Delivery consultants customize solutions for clients, focusing on technology performance enhancements so that they’re operating at peak efficiency.

“Think of them as a personalized expert assistant, remotely delivering consulting services,” said Marc, a delivery consultant in Global Sales at IBM. “The work efforts of a delivery consultant are defined in a statement of work. The requirements are outlined, and timeline-driven.”

Job postings may refer delivery consulting as management consulting or technology consulting.

This client-facing role is one that interacts directly with the customer. In the case of Marc’s role, he’s part of IBM’s Expertise Connect team, which provides immediate personalized assistance throughout the entire lifecycle of the solution built for the client. Usually, these solutions are built using IBM products, so this boots-on-the-ground engineering team ensures that the applications are performing as expected, while meeting the client’s demands.

Marc supports technical account management for a client using Turbonomic and Instana, two IBM AIOps products that use AI for IT operations to deliver exceptional business performance.

“We perform knowledge transfers and look for opportunities to help our clients realize savings and value. We track and document those benefits ensuring our clients are up-to-date on the advantages attained from the services we provide,” said Marc on how his team measures value.