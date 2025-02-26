What is a Business Transformation Consultant?

Are you looking for a career where your past experiences drive transformation, foster innovation, and enhance business effectiveness? That’s exactly what Krystle found when she moved from the U.S. Army to a career in consulting at IBM.
Krystle is a Business Transformation Consultant in AI Analytics & Automation at IBM. Her journey not only underscores the value of adaptability and leadership but also highlights the profound impact business transformation consultants can have in both federal and corporate spaces. If you’re ready to take the leap with IBM, join our talent network.
Let’s explore the exciting landscape of business transformation consulting and what it truly entails, along with the tips recommended to transition from a military career.
As Krystle explains, in her role she collaborates with clients to drive transformation and innovation.
"Essentially, I work with clients to refine their current business strategy to increase effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve profit and shareholder value," said the IBMer, who is based in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area in the US.
"What I love most is helping clients look at the way they currently do business and, basically, I help them innovate it. I love helping clients visualize, 'hey, I have this issue. I have this challenge.' Once I've examined their way of doing business, my job is to help them evolve and improve business processes," said Krystle.
She ensures businesses not only survive, but thrive in a rapidly changing environment -- but to do that, Krystle believes the federal consultant needs to have a keen eye for detail, strategic thinking, and the ability to foresee and adapt to industry trends.
"I identify solutions that will have a real impact on the success of the client's business,” she said. “The ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others -- whether it's through improving their business operations, creating new job opportunities, or helping them achieve their goals -- is incredibly rewarding."
Krystle's work in consulting is one that also impacts society. She uses AI analytics and automation to help IBM’s government clients do extraordinary things.
"The work we do directly impacts our government clients and how they provide world class customer support. IBM’s principles are grounded in open innovation, collaboration, and trust, so we work alongside these clients to design, build, and operate high-performing businesses," said Krystle.
"The domino effect of this work means that it not only impacts the specific government agencies, but also the broader society; with economic growth and stability and how it strengthens the job market. Business consultants drive efficiency and innovation… making our federal agencies formidable and more dependable."
So how does this work resonate with someone who has served in the military? For Krystle, who has over 15 years of military service -- both active duty and reserve -- it feels like going back home. Her role allows her to work with familiar entities and contribute to meaningful projects that resonate with her military background.
"I have not been on a project where I didn't feel that connection. One of my favorite projects was analyzing supply chain management data and I used data analytics to innovate that particular project. My military experience helped with that. The ability to utilize my skill sets from the military and translate them in my current corporate space has been phenomenal."
Whether it’s improving business operations or driving growth, Business Transformation Consultants play a key role in helping businesses overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
Krystle, lists the skills that have been pivotal to thrive in her role -- skills she believes were rooted in her military experience.
These skills, combined with IBM's support in providing necessary technical certifications, have ensured that consultants, like Krystle, can continue to develop their career.
Krystle commissioned as a U.S. Army officer after college. She then served six years of active duty service, followed by the realization that she was ready for a change.
"I wanted to start a family, so I actually left active duty. I went to grad school, and I realized that grad school was a little slow paced, so I wanted to jump into corporate America," she said.
"I actually found a recruiting company to help me transition my military resumé to one that would align more the corporate civilian sector. I interviewed and boom! it dropped me right into corporate America!"
Based on her experience, Krystle shares three key strategies for a successful transition from military to civilian careers:
Nowadays, Krystle continues serving in the US Army Reserve -- but as a reservist and IBMer, she says work-life balance looks different, better than what it once was.
"As an Army officer, I dedicated all of my time to my career as a soldier. I didn't have a family at that time, so it was OK to work long hours and weekends and deploy. But as a mom, now in corporate America with IBM, I love the fact that I have a healthy work-life balance, that I don't have to miss soccer games or be away from my family for long periods of time."
Consider IBM as the next step in your career journey!