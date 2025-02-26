What is a Business Transformation Consultant?

As Krystle explains, in her role she collaborates with clients to drive transformation and innovation.

"Essentially, I work with clients to refine their current business strategy to increase effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve profit and shareholder value," said the IBMer, who is based in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area in the US.

"What I love most is helping clients look at the way they currently do business and, basically, I help them innovate it. I love helping clients visualize, 'hey, I have this issue. I have this challenge.' Once I've examined their way of doing business, my job is to help them evolve and improve business processes," said Krystle.

She ensures businesses not only survive, but thrive in a rapidly changing environment -- but to do that, Krystle believes the federal consultant needs to have a keen eye for detail, strategic thinking, and the ability to foresee and adapt to industry trends.

"I identify solutions that will have a real impact on the success of the client's business,” she said. “The ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others -- whether it's through improving their business operations, creating new job opportunities, or helping them achieve their goals -- is incredibly rewarding."