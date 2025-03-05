What diversity in the technology industry means to me

Currently, in the tech industry, I do feel there is a lack of diversity, both from a gender and a race and ethnicity point of view.

At an event I spoke at last year, Black Business Week, it was fantastic to see the number of attendees at the talks geared towards black females. It was standing room only, with many bringing their children along! It was wonderful to see the interest and enthusiasm from everyone in the room.

What this clearly demonstrated to me was there’s not necessarily a lack of interest out there, but the challenge is on companies, to reach out and provide the careers and flexibility to ensure success.

I am proud that IBM offers a flexible, hybrid working environment, which should be attractive to potential talent in the industry. In addition, we have strong sponsorship and mentorship support, as well as a very active Black Employee Network, which is just one of our employee networks that we call a Business Resource Group. These help our employees expand their support, grow their skills, and shape their careers.