Tips to Rock That Job Interview

“Prepare, prepare, prepare. Find out about the company, the position and the goals and responsibilities of the organization.”

Angie, Global Developer Advocacy Program Leader

“To prepare for your job interview, study up on the history of the company and current business initiatives!”

Brianne, Data Scientist

“Do your due diligence. Learn about the product and the competition. What’s going on in the industry? What are the future trends that could have an impact? If you know who you might be interviewing with, do a little Googlin’ to find out who they are and try to find some common ground to build rapport.”

Lisa, Lead Design Strategist

“Get the name of your interviewer in advance, find them on LinkedIn, and learn a bit about their background.”

Kelsey, Lead Performance Engineer for Global Early Professional Hiring

“You should always take time to understand the nature of the company that you are joining. Read about it and its character! By doing so, you would also be able to see if you fit into the organization. And also, it is best that you are thoroughly aware of the scope of the role based on the job description you applied for. This way you can ask questions whenever necessary.”

Marion Denise, Talent Acquisition Manager