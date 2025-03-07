Thriving in IBM Tech Sales

At IBM, Tech Sales influences the future of IT. Our teams use the latest technology to better understand and support our clients faster than ever before.
So what does career growth look like within Tech Sales? In the case of Carina, sometimes it takes you back to your roots! Carina is a sales manager in IBM Technology DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and although her IBM location is in the German city of Ehningen, she recently moved back to the beautiful Black Forest, located near Freiburg. She describes her experience working in Sustainability Software and the opportunities for career growth at IBM.
My journey at IBM has been so enriching, it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific creation, but I would say my greatest contributions have been fostering an open culture and sharing a team spirit. The teams I work in were all new when I started out with them, so my passion lies in building trust and confidence and encouraging an open-minded, courageous, and confident work environment for everyone.
In terms of concrete business examples, I have developed innovative approaches to work with startups and universities. I’ve also created a Runbook, a kind of process guidebook for Partner Recruitment in DACH. And as part of a local initiative in Ehningen, I worked collaboratively with local vendors to secure special conditions for IBMers. In my current role, we have
shaped and implemented a new engagement model for Sales and Ecosystem Partners, which has been really successful.
The accomplishments I’m most proud of aren’t tied to specific deals. Instead, I take pride in being recognized as an authentic and motivational leader. I was particularly honored to receive the Growth Mindset Award alongside two of my colleagues for our work with startups. I’m also thrilled to combine a topic close to my heart, sustainability, with my daily work at IBM.
IBM and its people have played a significant role in shaping my career, teaching me that everything is possible if you remain open, eager to learn, and just keep challenging yourself. I started at IBM as a Master@IBM student without any IT background, and IBM gave me a chance!
One of the biggest things I’ve learned at IBM is that I don’t need to know it all, but it’s important to know the right people who can help. Building and maintaining a diverse network is not only incredibly helpful – it can also be fun, engaging, and encouraging.
The three words that I would say define me are positivity, authenticity, and open-mindedness.
I would recommend IBM as a place that’s bursting with opportunities that lead to unexpected and surprising career paths. I really appreciate the supportive environment, where new ideas and initiatives are always actively encouraged.
IBM always fosters a robust feedback culture, which all in all, helps us grow immensely! You can always count on fellow IBMers for support and help.
