Thriving in IBM Tech Sales

So what does career growth look like within Tech Sales? In the case of Carina, sometimes it takes you back to your roots! Carina is a sales manager in IBM Technology DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and although her IBM location is in the German city of Ehningen, she recently moved back to the beautiful Black Forest, located near Freiburg. She describes her experience working in Sustainability Software and the opportunities for career growth at IBM.