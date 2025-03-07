This Simple Mindset Shift Transformed My Career at IBM

Gaya is the Director of the IBM Software lab in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, leading a team that is focused on accelerating digital innovation, product development, management, and design of IBM’s Data & AI and Sustainability Software solutions. In this blog, Gaya shares insight on how lifelong learning is driving her to seek new opportunities and challenges both in her career at IBM and in her personal life.
Let me tell you a bit about my family: my parents had all daughters. My sisters and I also had all daughters. My dad was a math teacher and he instilled in us the importance of learning and knowledge-sharing. From this environment, I learned values like hard work, self-reliance, and confidence, but also the unique value of women.
Life took an unexpected turn when I became a single mother to my daughter, Maya. Suddenly, the weight of responsibility felt heavier than ever. Failure was not an option; every decision carried the weight of our future. I realized that I was not just shaping my own destiny, but also setting an example for my daughter to follow.
Between the chaos of single parenthood and the pursuit of higher education, there was a pivotal moment that changed everything. It was the realization of saying “yes” to opportunities, even if they seemed daunting or unfamiliar. It was the key to unlocking doors of possibility. This mindset shaped my career, and I stayed focused on learning and improving.
In 1996, I earned my bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Madhurai Kamaraj University in India, then pursued higher education in the United States, obtaining my master’s degree in computer and electrical engineering from West Virginia University. Alongside my career at IBM, I continued to expand my skills, earning an MBA in Global Management and certification in Senior Project Management in 2016. Lifelong learning became my mantra, driving me to seek new opportunities and challenges.
Since joining the workforce in 1998 (and IBM in 2001), I’ve accumulated over 26 years of experience in Information Technology, exploring various roles from development to project management. I found that IBM encourages their employees to explore various career paths and provides them with exciting opportunities. Over the years, I have worn many hats, from development to sales, each role shaping my skills and outlook.
IBM also provides domestic and international short-term assignment opportunities, which I took advantage of. My time as the Chief Technology Officer at the IBM Watson Internet of Things Headquarters in Munich stands out as a highlight because I love to travel.
As a Development Director in IBM, I handle the IBM Asset Management portfolio’s software development responsibilities, even landing an assignment to lead the first software development lab in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
One of my travel philosophies is that exploring new places cannot and should not always be comfortable. Enduring some discomfort gives you great rewards. And that’s what I experienced on a recent leisure trip to Antarctica. I was cold, my face was wind-burnt, but I was in great solitude and beauty. It was my seventh and final continent travel — so it definitely was a key milestone!
Through my work and life experience, I have learned to never say “no” to myself. Every opportunity, no matter how unexpected, has the potential to lead to growth and fulfillment.
My advice to others is simple: always keep your options open; listen and consider other opportunities, even if it’s something you’ve never considered or planned for. Oftentimes, the most amazing life experiences happen when you open yourself to what the universe has to offer.
From the challenges of single parenthood to the heights of professional success, each hurdle has only strengthened my reason to embrace life’s uncertainties. As I’ve embarked on a new chapter leading the first software development lab in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I am reminded that the journey is just beginning. And with an open heart and mind, I am ready to embrace whatever the future may hold.
