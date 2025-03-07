This Simple Mindset Shift Transformed My Career at IBM

Let me tell you a bit about my family: my parents had all daughters. My sisters and I also had all daughters. My dad was a math teacher and he instilled in us the importance of learning and knowledge-sharing. From this environment, I learned values like hard work, self-reliance, and confidence, but also the unique value of women.

Life took an unexpected turn when I became a single mother to my daughter, Maya. Suddenly, the weight of responsibility felt heavier than ever. Failure was not an option; every decision carried the weight of our future. I realized that I was not just shaping my own destiny, but also setting an example for my daughter to follow.

Between the chaos of single parenthood and the pursuit of higher education, there was a pivotal moment that changed everything. It was the realization of saying “yes” to opportunities, even if they seemed daunting or unfamiliar. It was the key to unlocking doors of possibility. This mindset shaped my career, and I stayed focused on learning and improving.