Think Big How Open Communication Makes a Successful IT Professional

Recently, our team had the pleasure of interviewing Santosh, the Service Line Leader of the Hybrid Cloud Transformation division of our IBM Consulting India Delivery Center in Kolkata.

Santosh believes in the power of having open lines of communication and describes himself as an avid conversationalist. He lives in India, reads lots of books, loves to play squash and badminton, and has been working at the IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center (also known as one of our ‘Global Delivery Centers’) as a Senior Consultant for the last 16 years. And with seven different Cloud certifications, Santosh is highly experienced in everything IT!

Wondering what our Delivery Centers are all about? Here are some quick facts to know:

They’re part of the IBM Consulting Globally Integrated Capabilities network.

They exist across 170 countries globally, with more than 20% of new hires coming from Universities.

IBMers from our India delivery centers support 800+ clients globally, across 51 different countries.

Our India delivery center (where Santosh works) is our newest and most state-of-the-art Industry Lab and Design Studio, employing 14 Industry Academy members, multiple distinguished engineers, and an IBM fellow.

These new ways of working are at the heart of our delivery centers. They allow IBMers who work within them to understand our clients’ greatest opportunities and pain points, iterate quickly to execute, and scale transformative technologies.

Already curious about our career opportunities with IBM Consulting? Take a look at our open positions. And if you’re not sure you’re ready to apply, consider joining our Consulting Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities that match your interests and skills.