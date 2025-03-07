The vast opportunities at ibm

Developing your personal career is the top priority. Within IBM, we see everyone’s potential, encouraging them to step outside of their knowledge to pursue something truly incredible.

One of those experts is Nia, whose role as Global Talent Attraction Lead, IBM Consulting, revolves around making sure people have the best career opportunities. The UK-based IBMer says she also gets to expand her own role – and as Nia explains, there is no doubt she’s making the most out of her time at IBM.