The vast opportunities at ibm

One of those experts is Nia, whose role as Global Talent Attraction Lead, IBM Consulting, revolves around making sure people have the best career opportunities. The UK-based IBMer says she also gets to expand her own role – and as Nia explains, there is no doubt she’s making the most out of her time at IBM.
I’ve had the privilege to shape some wonderful initiatives at IBM, like the talent marketing project called ISA (India, South Asia) Spring Spike. This initiative aimed to attract talent from smaller cities in India, with a focus on developers and SAP consultants.
What gives me the most joy is the praise that my team and I have received from our stakeholders in India, knowing our efforts to expand the talent pipelines have worked! We’ve driven traffic to our IBM website through innovative social posts, engaging blogs, and efficient referral campaigns. Uncovering and highlighting the personal stories from our newer offices in Mysore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune and Coimbatore has been particularly inspiring.
The part I enjoy the most is the partnership with our client stakeholders. We always make sure that talent marketing solutions attract the right people to join, and seeing the widespread positive impact of our projects is really lovely.
Looking back at my journey at IBM, it’s astounding to see the growth I’ve experienced myself as a professional. I started as the Talent Marketing Lead for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and my responsibilities gradually expanded to APAC (Asia, Pacific), and recently to the Americas.
While transitioning to a global role, I’ve had immense support from a professional coach and my line manager, who have both helped me scale my operations and adopt an Agile approach.
I would say I am intrigued, responsible, and passionate.
To anyone who’s considering joining IBM, my advice would be simple and straightforward: go for it!
Firstly, the global nature of our operations is a totally unique opportunity to work and collaborate with a diverse group of people – the daily exposure to different cultures is really great.
Secondly, everyone’s development journey, while being encouraged to continuously learn, is an integral part of IBM’s culture that is immensely rewarding.
Last but not least, IBM is a place where I feel empowered to balance work and personal commitments, making it an ideal place for full-time working parents, like me!
