The Career Journey of an SAP Consultant

As an SAP Basis consultant working with U.S. Federal clients, Teniesha’s role may sound highly technical, but at its core, it’s all about ensuring systems work seamlessly and efficiently behind-the-scenes.

Her core responsibilities span production system monitoring, managing help desk tickets, troubleshooting system performance issues, and making sure everything from IDoc monitoring to system maintenance is running smoothly. Each day brings new challenges with the rewarding opportunity to directly impact critical systems for the U.S. Federal sector — especially on projects like the one she’s currently involved in with the U.S. Navy.

This role has not only deepened her technical skills, it’s also given her a sense of accomplishment as she can see the tangible effects of her work in improving system performance and overall operational efficiency.