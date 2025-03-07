The Career Journey of an SAP Consultant

As an SAP Basis consultant working with U.S. Federal clients, Teniesha’s role may sound highly technical, but at its core, it’s all about ensuring systems work seamlessly and efficiently behind-the-scenes.
Her core responsibilities span production system monitoring, managing help desk tickets, troubleshooting system performance issues, and making sure everything from IDoc monitoring to system maintenance is running smoothly. Each day brings new challenges with the rewarding opportunity to directly impact critical systems for the U.S. Federal sector — especially on projects like the one she’s currently involved in with the U.S. Navy.
This role has not only deepened her technical skills, it’s also given her a sense of accomplishment as she can see the tangible effects of her work in improving system performance and overall operational efficiency.
Teniesha’s journey into SAP consulting wasn’t one that followed a typical technical path. She started with a degree in Communications, where she honed her communication skills — an asset that’s crucial in technical consulting. She then expanded her knowledge by studying Cybersecurity and obtaining a Security+ certification.
Her technical foundation was strengthened when she pursued SAP certifications, most notably the SAP Certified Application Associate for Business Process Integration with S/4HANA.
Real-world experience has played a significant role in shaping her career, and she considers herself lucky to have had an experienced mentor when she joined her first SAP project. Their guidance accelerated her learning, and she was able to dive deep into the different SAP modules and functionalities. This hands-on experience, combined with continuous self-study and online courses, has been critical in keeping her sharp and up-to-date in a fast-paced, ever-evolving field.
Networking within the SAP community has also been a game-changer for her. From attending industry conferences to connecting with fellow SAP professionals on LinkedIn, these connections have offered valuable insights, new opportunities, and collaborations that have enriched her career.
One of the most rewarding parts of Teniesha’s job is using her technical expertise to solve real-world problems. Here are examples of how she has applied her skills to make a difference:
“During a routine system check, I noticed that the audit logs were nearing capacity, which could have resulted in non-compliance and system failure. I quickly escalated the issue, worked with my team to resolve it, and ensured the logs kept recording as required. By addressing this proactively, we avoided potential downtime and kept the system running smoothly,” said Teniesha.
“A client reported issues with Fiori tiles not displaying correctly, which affected user functionality. After investigating, I identified the root cause and implemented the appropriate SAP Note, fixing the issue and improving user experience. This kind of problem-solving not only benefits the client, but also enhances operational efficiency across the board,” said Teniesha.
Looking ahead, AI and machine learning are poised to revolutionize the role of SAP consultants. Already, we are beginning to see AI-powered tools integrated into SAP, enabling automation of routine tasks and providing predictive analytics that can help identify system issues before they escalate. For SAP consultants, this means there will be a growing need to understand how AI can be applied within the SAP ecosystem, configure AI-driven solutions, and interpret the insights generated by AI tools.
However, even as automation increases, the role of the consultant remains critical. Consultants will still need to ensure that AI implementations align with specific business needs and goals. As such, staying ahead of technological trends and continuously upskilling will be key to remaining competitive in this space.
“With the right mindset, continuous learning, and a passion for problem-solving, a career as an SAP consultant can be incredibly rewarding, offering opportunities to grow both personally and professionally in a field that is always at the forefront of innovation,” said Teniesha.
To hear more about the great work our SAP Consultants do, check out these stories:
If you’re interested in a career as an SAP Consultant within IBM Consulting, visit our careers website to explore open positions in this field. If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, you can also join our Consulting Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities.