Ten Questions You Should Ask in a Job Interview

Do you have any question for me?” Ah, the dreaded question of a hiring manager just before they end the interview. Whether you are a searching for your first job, or are an experienced professional looking for that next career step, it is good to learn more about role or company while at the same time showing your interest and regard for the position.

Remember that while the company is interviewing you, you are also interviewing them. It is vital that you do your research in advance and ask questions to discern whether the job will delight or disgust you. You probably won’t get to ask a lot of questions, so I’ve grouped my top 10 into categories. Even if you only ask one from each category, you’ll still walk away from the interview informed.

The first bit of research you need to do is introspective. What do you want to get out of this job – money, advancement, new skills, contribute to the corporate bottom line, make life better for humans or dogs or the planet, or be excited to go to work even on Mondays (it does happen). Why is this introspection important? Because if you don’t know what you want, how will you know if this company is a fit.