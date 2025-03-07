Six Months in My Experience as an Associate Partner at IBM

Imagine this: you’re a professional with years of experience in the world of consulting. Now, you’re ready to make a career switch to work for a different company – and you join IBM. What do the first few months look like?

Before Reshma joined IBM’s consulting practice as an Associate Partner, she worked for a renowned list of companies to help clients achieve business transformation. So why choose to work for IBM? The UK-based IBMer shares her perspective on what drives her to be part of a tech giant that’s addressing business challenges with IBM technologies.

“As I reflect on my professional journey, I’m reminded of the power of passion, innovation, and community that have fueled my relentless pursuit of excellence and inspired me to make a meaningful impact in the world of technology. With a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunications and further education in Business Management, I embarked on a path that would take me to the forefront of technological advancements. From Oracle Consultant to leading large-scale complex HR transformation engagements at EY, KPMG, Fujitsu, and Nationwide Building Society, I’ve been propelled by an insatiable passion to drive meaningful transformative change and leave a lasting legacy.

Technology is an integral part of my being, and the opportunity to join IBM as an Associate Partner was a natural progression in my harmonious union with innovation. I was drawn to IBM’s pioneering spirit, commitment to innovation, and ground-breaking work in cognitive technologies like GenAI and watsonx, which resonated deeply with my values. I was eager to collaborate with visionaries and be part of a company that shares my passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the world.”