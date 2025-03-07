Six Months in My Experience as an Associate Partner at IBM

Imagine this: you’re a professional with years of experience in the world of consulting. Now, you’re ready to make a career switch to work for a different company – and you join IBM. What do the first few months look like?
Before Reshma joined IBM’s consulting practice as an Associate Partner, she worked for a renowned list of companies to help clients achieve business transformation. So why choose to work for IBM? The UK-based IBMer shares her perspective on what drives her to be part of a tech giant that’s addressing business challenges with IBM technologies.
“As I reflect on my professional journey, I’m reminded of the power of passion, innovation, and community that have fueled my relentless pursuit of excellence and inspired me to make a meaningful impact in the world of technology. With a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunications and further education in Business Management, I embarked on a path that would take me to the forefront of technological advancements. From Oracle Consultant to leading large-scale complex HR transformation engagements at EY, KPMG, Fujitsu, and Nationwide Building Society, I’ve been propelled by an insatiable passion to drive meaningful transformative change and leave a lasting legacy.
Technology is an integral part of my being, and the opportunity to join IBM as an Associate Partner was a natural progression in my harmonious union with innovation. I was drawn to IBM’s pioneering spirit, commitment to innovation, and ground-breaking work in cognitive technologies like GenAI and watsonx, which resonated deeply with my values. I was eager to collaborate with visionaries and be part of a company that shares my passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the world.”
“One of the pleasant surprises I encountered at IBM was the sheer breadth and depth of resources available to drive innovation. I have taken advantage of these resources to deepen my understanding of GenAI, watsonx, and other cutting-edge technologies.”
“I was particularly impressed by the openness and accessibility of senior leaders, who are genuinely interested in mentoring and supporting the growth of their teams. My mentor, who is a senior leader with extensive experience in cognitive technologies, has been instrumental in helping me navigate the complexities of my role, enhancing my skills and developing a strategic perspective on driving innovation and delivering client value.”
“IBM’s environment fosters a culture where bold ideas are encouraged and nurtured, and we are empowered to push the envelope in delivering transformative solutions for our clients and to follow our passions. I have found a supportive environment that aligns with mine – promoting diversity and inclusion in tech. I actively participate in various women in tech initiatives, both within and outside the company. One of my most fulfilling roles has been serving as a mentor and advocate for young women entering the tech industry.”
“The access to cutting-edge tools, research, and a vast network of experts has been invaluable. Being able to leverage these resources has empowered me to stay ahead of industry trends and incorporate the latest advancements into my projects.”
“IBM encourages employees to engage with industry communities and professional networks. My involvement in the UK Oracle User Group, where I have the chance to contribute and actively share my expertise, is a testament to this support. This involvement has expanded my professional network and provided additional platforms for learning and growth.”
“I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to several high-impact initiatives that drive meaningful change. One of my current engagements that I’m particularly proud of is a flagship project with a major healthcare client, where we’re harnessing the power of IBM’s GenAI and watsonx solutions to transform patient care. By infusing artificial intelligence into diagnostic processes and administrative workflows, we’re poised to revolutionise the healthcare sector. Our innovative approach is expected to yield significant improvements in efficiency, ultimately leading to enhanced patient outcomes and a healthier society.”
“Throughout my career, I’ve been deeply humbled to have been recognised with a multitude of prestigious accolades, including the Northern Power Women Awards, which celebrates my contributions to the tech industry and my role as a female leader; the Top 100 UKI Women in Tech, a testament to my expertise and influence in the tech sector; Innovation Consultant of the Year Finalist, a distinction bestowed upon me by the Management Consulting Association (MCA), acknowledging my innovative approach to consulting; and the Chartered Management Consultant Accreditation, a prestigious credential from the Chartered Management Institute, UK, recognising my expertise and professionalism as a management consultant.
Furthermore, my appointment as Director of Innovation and GenAI on the Executive Board of the UK Oracle User Group (UKOUG) serves as a testament to my unwavering commitment to driving innovation and my passion for empowering the Oracle user community as a trusted brand ambassador and influential voice.
As I look to the horizon, I am filled with unbridled enthusiasm, buoyed by the unwavering support and camaraderie of the IBM community. With a shared devotion to innovation and a collaborative ethos that transcends borders, I am convinced that together, we shall alchemise challenges into opportunities and forge a radiant future for generations. The most resplendent chapter of our journey is yet to unfold, and I am honored to be a part of this extraordinary narrative.”
For more than 110 years, IBM has been a catalyst that makes the world work better, and we remain dedicated to driving actionable change and outcomes for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive society.
