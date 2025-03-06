Shifting industries in tech sales

Every IBMer working in Tech Sales is curious, driven and brimming with ideas that allow us to consistently stay on track with the ever-evolving technological changes.

The IBMers behind those ideas sometimes come from different career paths, and we value that experience.

Pamela is one of those IBMers. She’s a senior technical seller in Tech Sales who supports federal customers and represents the Integration and App Platform product segment. But before she started her civilian role with IBM, she served in the military. She describes her experience of shifting from two vastly different industries.