Shifting industries in tech sales

Every IBMer working in Tech Sales is curious, driven and brimming with ideas that allow us to consistently stay on track with the ever-evolving technological changes.
The IBMers behind those ideas sometimes come from different career paths, and we value that experience.
Pamela is one of those IBMers. She’s a senior technical seller in Tech Sales who supports federal customers and represents the Integration and App Platform product segment. But before she started her civilian role with IBM, she served in the military. She describes her experience of shifting from two vastly different industries.
I can confidently say it has been the most rewarding journey since I left active-duty military service. I was in the US Air Force for nine years, where I held various positions and developed lifelong friendships while being stationed in places like Florida, Belgium, and San Antonio, Texas.
After leaving the military, my career journey led me through a variety of companies and roles. I really wanted to find a role that allowed me to balance my family life with my two children and husband, while continuing to grow professionally. Luckily, I found what I was looking for in technical sales. It encapsulates three things I love: engaging with technology, working with customers to solve their problems, and experiencing a range of assignments in my day-to-day work.
The culture that IBMers display when dealing with our customers is something I really appreciate. We always aim to understand our customers and their issues in-depth, so we can deliver the best possible solutions.
The culture at IBM extends far beyond the workplace. Our lives outside work really matter. I’m not just an IBM employee. I’m a wife, a mother, and an only child to a mother who recently passed away from dementia. IBM has been incredibly supportive during my personal trials and the leadership always understands the need for this balance, which makes me feel valued and understood.
Whenever I have the opportunity, I speak highly of IBM. As a woman, I’m inspired by the number of women leaders here – it’s more than I’ve seen in any of my previous workplaces. In my view, the beauty of working here is that anyone who is motivated to succeed, will find the resources and support to do so.
