Saving Time, Saving Lives: Diana’s Contributions to the Automated Car Crash Project

One of the most exciting and impactful projects I’ve ever worked on at IBM was for an insurance organisation of private insurers in Germany, related to a research initiative where they developed an app that automatically detects car crashes. My role on this project was to develop the back end of the app, by myself, and come up with a successful, end-to-end solution, all whilst reducing time for emergency services to respond.

A proud moment of mine throughout this project was being able to implement an algorithm into the app that aided in properly detecting the type of crash. Based on the received data, the algorithm I implemented determined the severity of the accident and whether it required police or ambulance assistance. Depending on the type of crash that occurred, the app was able to send the correct response team to the scene of the accident, whether it be an ambulance, police, or others. This significantly reduced their response time and increased the safety of drivers.

Overall, this was a very successful project, proven through the amount of piloting and testing that was involved. This enabled me to make small improvements where necessary to ensure we could reduce the time it takes for emergency services to arrive.