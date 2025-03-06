Return to the Workforce with the IBM Tech Re-Entry Program

IBM Tech Re-Entry is a full-time, paid returnship program for technical professionals who took a break from the workforce, for one or more years, and are looking to restart their careers.
Returning professionals can refresh their skills with prescriptive learning plans and work on real-world, high impact projects. Participants have access to the latest tools and technologies available and work alongside multi-disciplinary teams to hone their expertise and deliver on client-critical solutions.
The program fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment where individuals looking to restart their tech careers feel empowered and confident, with the goal of returning to IBM full-time after graduating.
Anna, an Advisory Software Engineer for IBM Cloud, and graduate, shares why pursuing the Tech Re-Entry Program after taking a break from tech to work in the fashion industry was one of the best decisions of her life.
The IBM Tech-Re-Entry program is open to individuals with a career break of one or more years, and whose skills match those of the available roles. The program is currently offered in the United States, Canada, India, China, UK, Germany and Australia, with additional countries being added.
If you’re ready to take the leap back into tech, or want to see what positions are available now, visit our careers website. If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, join our Talent Network to stay up-to-date on the latest IBM news and opportunities.