Return to the Workforce with the IBM Tech Re-Entry Program

IBM Tech Re-Entry is a full-time, paid returnship program for technical professionals who took a break from the workforce, for one or more years, and are looking to restart their careers.

Returning professionals can refresh their skills with prescriptive learning plans and work on real-world, high impact projects. Participants have access to the latest tools and technologies available and work alongside multi-disciplinary teams to hone their expertise and deliver on client-critical solutions.

The program fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment where individuals looking to restart their tech careers feel empowered and confident, with the goal of returning to IBM full-time after graduating.