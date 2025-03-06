IBM Executive Stories: Bringing Useful Quantum Computing to the World

“Take the theory of electrons that are interacting electromagnetically with nuclei in atoms. It’s very simple to write the equation that describes that. It only involves a handful of quantities, namely the masses and charges of the electrons and the nuclei, and one of the fundamental constants, which is Planck’s constant. It describes most of the things that matter in our everyday life. That’s how powerful it is. Of course, being able to write it doesn’t mean that we can solve it, and we can only solve it exactly for a handful of particles because the amount of computer memory that is required to represent the quantum states makes that impossible.”

“What we have been doing during much of our entire history with computing has been approximations. We do approximate calculations to those large systems. The thing is, it’s an art that’s tied to experiments. Because of that, it tends to be the least reliable precisely when you need reliability the most—when you’re dealing with little experimental information, behavior that has no precedent, and you don’t even know what the key questions to ask are. Computers that operate quantum mechanically could solve that, so that’s why we’re interested in this.”

“If we can use quantum mechanics to process information, it can help us discover new materials. It can help us with chemistry and understanding certain problems of physics. It can also help with problems where solving them involves finding a global property. You can think of a quantum computer as a specialized form of computing accelerator, meaning that it can give you dramatic speedup for a few very specific, but incredibly important problems. But it cannot improve everything that we do with ordinary digital computers.”