Reinvent your Career with the IBM Apprenticeship Program

This year marks the 5-year anniversary of the IBM Apprenticeship Program.Part of IBM’s “New Collar” initiative, it serves as an entry point for candidates wanting to make a career change, at any point in their journey, as long as they are equipped with the skills and knowledge in the domain that they’re pursuing. By placing the focus on skills and competencies, rather than the need for a traditional educational degree, the Apprenticeship program helps to close the tech skills gap and provides increased opportunities to bring new talent into the tech industry.

To celebrate the success, growth, and impact this program has had over the previous five years, we would like to introduce you to a few of our proud IBM Apprentices who reinvented their careers and are thriving in their new roles.