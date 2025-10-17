Rediscovering My Passion: Why I Returned to IBM

Meet Swapneil and let him take you along on his IBM journey. From leading a world-first AI project during a global crisis to using that foundation and skills to land one of the largest managed services deals outside of IBM – his inspiring story continues with his return to IBM and cutting-edge Data, AI, and Quantum Computing.
My IBM journey began in 2018, and it was a period marked by growth, learning, and unforgettable experiences. I worked directly with a vendor in my first role and this was a stark contrast to my previous distribution and reseller/channel businesses. I joined IBM New Zealand as a Sales Specialist, and our team was brimming with talent.
One person who left an indelible mark on me was our General Manager. His leadership, mentorship, and unyielding standards pushed us to sharpen our skills in assessing deal potential. Another highlight was leading a groundbreaking AI-enabled network optimization project during the first wave of COVID-19. This project, a world and IBM first, was our inaugural sale of a new cloud platform to a major telecommunications company. It was a testament to our team’s ability to innovate and collaborate under pressure, a skill that has stayed with me ever since.
Reflecting on my time at IBM, I’d advise my Day 1 self to focus more. IBM is a vast organization with an overwhelming amount of information. Learning to say ‘no’ to distractions and maintaining a clear focus on objectives would have been beneficial. Despite this, IBM has been akin to a university for me, offering countless opportunities to learn and grow.
Leaving IBM to work for a large telco in New Zealand as a Strategic Account Manager was a significant transition. However, IBM had equipped me with the necessary skills to strategically sell in my territory while incubating a data practice. The experience of landing one of the largest managed services deals in a short span of nine months was a testament to the solid foundation IBM had provided.IBM shaped me beyond my job title and changed my life beyond my career. It instilled humility, structured thinking, and perseverance. The diversity of perspectives at IBM has honed my adaptive skills, enabling me to thrive amidst rapid technological changes. Moreover, my interpersonal and presentation skills have significantly improved, extending their benefits into my personal life. IBM ingrained in me a sense of curiosity and adaptability. These skills have been instrumental in navigating life’s uncertainties.
Although I’m not part of the IBM Alumni Network, I recognize its value. It’s a platform that fosters connection, knowledge sharing, and mutual growth among former IBMers. When the opportunity to return to IBM presented itself, I couldn’t resist. The cutting-edge Data and AI work I had upskilled in, along with the warm welcome from my former team, made it a homecoming of sorts.
The most exciting aspect of my career and IBM’s future lies in the continuous innovation and use of technology to solve human problems. Being at the forefront of Data, AI, and now Quantum Computing is incredibly rewarding. Every day brings new challenges, diverse expertise, and opportunities to make a difference. IBM’s commitment to this approach ensures a promising and thrilling future.
