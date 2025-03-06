IBM Executive Stories: Providing Veterans a Space to Thrive

Mark is a U.S. Army Veteran who is IBM Consulting’s Senior Partner and Managing Client Partner for the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Military Health System. In this blog, the IBMer looks back on his experience in the military and shares insight into the valuable skills and experience a Veteran brings when transitioning to civilian life.
“Certain periods or months of the year provide the opportunity to appreciate, recognize, and remember the small percentage of Americans who serve or served in uniform. That service does not have to end when the uniform ends.
After 25 years in the military, corporate America offered me the opportunity of continued service to my country, fellow Veterans, and service members. Much like a military change of station, the reservations of navigating the unknown, learning a new mission, and adjusting to a new culture certainly existed. Equally, an entire community stood ready to receive me, and I assure my fellow service members and Veterans that you have communities of corporate, academic, and government organizations waiting just for you. They appreciate and recognize your values and honed skills and welcome you as invaluable assets to their teams all while contributing to the greater good of their respective missions and that of the clients they serve.”
“My upbringing on a farm in the deepest parts of Mississippi for 18 years set a foundation of resilience, community, and problem-solving. From early mornings at O-dark thirty picking pickles and feeding pigs before school to the demanding hay fields after school, the power of community, a winning mindset, ‘life’ lessons, and laughter was consistent and a repeat experience. The farm’s chores and challenges were tackled head-on, sometimes in 100-degree weather, sometimes in non-ideal situations, and always in resource-constrained environments.
Giving up was not an option! My dad instilled a ‘Victor’ ethos that whatever the day held, we would face it and overcome, a lesson he continues to embody at 83 years old while still farming daily.
My mom instilled an equal resilience, serving in the 1960s way-paving U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. After an honorable discharge, she earned her nursing degree, driving two hours away to attend evening classes. She emphasized the importance of education and perseverance.
My parents’ never-give-up mentality, work ethic, community and faith-based living set the bedrock of my early values and is the woven fabric of who I am today.”
“Perhaps like so many, the military was not my initial choice. College was my focus and corporate America my intended destination. However, college paperwork snafus and impatience made the Army a most-appealing option. Soon after, that’s when I raised my hand to serve this nation. Admittedly, I arrived at Basic Training on Fort Dix, New Jersey seeking an early, but honorable exit to no avail despite intentionally pressing the limits of the Uniform Code of Military Justice’s non-judicial punishment.
To my fortune, a drill sergeant showed immense grace at the potential he saw in me and challenged me, a two-year enlistee, to persevere and serve my time. He stated, ‘Finish your time, take the money (GI Bill), and go to whatever school you want after discharge.’ As a man of faith, this was one of those inflection points and pivotal moments that changed the trajectory of my future. God certainly knew, and showed great favor that I reflect on and share often. I made the decision that day to focus forward.
The U.S. Army hosted me around the world and, obviously, I extended my stay well beyond that initial two-year enlistment. The military journey provided both undergraduate education in Accounting from North Carolina A&T State University and graduate education (dual degrees, an MBA and MPA) from Syracuse University.
It also provided the opportunity to serve in positions of increasing responsibility and grade from enlisted to officer, private to Lieutenant Colonel, supply specialist to hospital Chief Financial Officer. Culminating as a Congressional Budget Liaison, I had the unique opportunity to work closely with senior Army leaders and members of Congress and their staffs, managing a USD 13 billion portfolio.
This journey equipped me with vital, in-demand leadership and specialized skills befitting the corporate world. These skills combined with a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Guardian’s warrior ethos make one a ready-impact asset to any corporate team. I assure you!”
“As the apothegm goes, ‘we all have to take the uniform off at some point,’ meaning every service member has to exit the military via discharge or retirement when the time comes. That time arrived for me in 2015 and, by invitation through a grad school colleague from IBM, I chose to exchange Army green for IBM blue… and continue to serve.
Having lived the protracted, tedious legislative life, I saw an opportunity for technology and professional services to be a leapfrog, transformative force multiplier to both the Military Health System and the Department of Veterans Affairs missions.
Now, as Senior Partner & Managing Client Partner in IBM Consulting for these respective agencies, I have the distinct privilege of leading the world’s absolute best technologists, problem solvers, and consultants. Together, we deliver AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Cyber capabilities that transform Veteran and military experiences in healthcare, services, and benefits delivery.
I mentor and lead inside and outside of my team, as well as outside the company with peer and partner organizations and personnel. Daily, I employ the literal military definition of leadership: ‘The art or ability to influence others to accomplish the mission by providing purpose, motivation, and direction.’ The resilience, problem solving, and focus on mission accomplishment cemented as a kid on the farm and honed by military service is brought to bear in the corporate setting here at IBM… and IBM provides the space to thrive!
Current and future Veterans bring a unique ability and are multi-domain, multi-environment leaders. No other asset can you place on foreign soil or in austere environments and, with great confidence, be assured of mission success. Our Veterans are leaders and critical thinkers who operate with honor, integrity, and trust. They are well trained and disciplined, experienced, adaptable, and resilient. These are powerful skills so desperately needed in the ever-changing environment that corporate enterprises operate in today. Veterans have merit and value to global companies such as IBM where many fulfilling cross-disciplinary and multi-technology roles exist, sometimes spanning several countries if not several geographies. Veterans’ skills are expressly transferable to corporate America.
I am grateful for the opportunity of continued service, alongside fellow IBMers, to those organizations that are a major part of my story and my person. My hope is that my story inspires those who serve(d) in the defense of this great nation to take the leap into the corporate world. If you are already in it, I hope you realize your value and bring your full self to the organization’s mission and that of the clients they serve.”
