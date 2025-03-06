IBM Executive Stories: Providing Veterans a Space to Thrive

To my fortune, a drill sergeant showed immense grace at the potential he saw in me and challenged me, a two-year enlistee, to persevere and serve my time. He stated, ‘Finish your time, take the money (GI Bill), and go to whatever school you want after discharge.’ As a man of faith, this was one of those inflection points and pivotal moments that changed the trajectory of my future. God certainly knew, and showed great favor that I reflect on and share often. I made the decision that day to focus forward.

The U.S. Army hosted me around the world and, obviously, I extended my stay well beyond that initial two-year enlistment. The military journey provided both undergraduate education in Accounting from North Carolina A&T State University and graduate education (dual degrees, an MBA and MPA) from Syracuse University.

It also provided the opportunity to serve in positions of increasing responsibility and grade from enlisted to officer, private to Lieutenant Colonel, supply specialist to hospital Chief Financial Officer. Culminating as a Congressional Budget Liaison, I had the unique opportunity to work closely with senior Army leaders and members of Congress and their staffs, managing a USD 13 billion portfolio.

This journey equipped me with vital, in-demand leadership and specialized skills befitting the corporate world. These skills combined with a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Guardian’s warrior ethos make one a ready-impact asset to any corporate team. I assure you!”