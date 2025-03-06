Proud to be Asian: Celebrating Pan-Asian Heritage Month at IBM

Pan-Asian Heritage Month is a celebration of the diverse cultures and rich history of the Asian continent. It takes place during the month of May, which has been designated as the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in the United States since 1992. The purpose of this observance is to recognize the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the country.

The term “Pan-Asian” refers to the geographic region that encompasses the continent of Asia, including East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia. The region is home to more than 4.5 billion people and includes over 50 countries, each with its own unique culture, language, and history. Pan-Asian Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the diverse array of traditions and customs that exist within this vast and multifaceted region.

To mark the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations, Varun Gupta, Vice President, Human Resources, IBM Consulting, Americas and HR VP Advisor, Pan Asian Community at IBM, shares his experience as an Asian American IBMer of Indian origin.