Proud to be Asian: Celebrating Pan-Asian Heritage Month at IBM

Pan-Asian Heritage Month is a celebration of the diverse cultures and rich history of the Asian continent. It takes place during the month of May, which has been designated as the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in the United States since 1992. The purpose of this observance is to recognize the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the country.
The term “Pan-Asian” refers to the geographic region that encompasses the continent of Asia, including East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia. The region is home to more than 4.5 billion people and includes over 50 countries, each with its own unique culture, language, and history. Pan-Asian Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the diverse array of traditions and customs that exist within this vast and multifaceted region.
To mark the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations, Varun Gupta, Vice President, Human Resources, IBM Consulting, Americas and HR VP Advisor, Pan Asian Community at IBM, shares his experience as an Asian American IBMer of Indian origin.
In the face of discrimination and adversity, the Pan-Asian community has continued to overcome and emerge stronger over the last few years. Our collective stories portray our resilience and our many achievements. Not only do we belong, but we are also a part of the very thread within the fabric of the United States. We are proud to be Asian Americans.
I am proud to be an Asian American of Indian origin. I am proud to be an IBMer and I am proud to be part of this beautiful country. I moved to the United States almost a decade back with hopes to fulfill the “American Dream” like most of us. As an immigrant in the US, still relatively early in my career, and without family or a social setup here, I wasn’t sure if I really mattered. IBM and IBMers were my support structure, and I’m fortunate to work for an organization that truly embraces diversity, and allowed me the opportunities to learn, to fail, to succeed and to grow. Slowly I started building my confidence, building relationships, pursued executive education, and started understanding the true meaning of being comfortable “in my own skin”. In other words, being proud of who I am, while having the humility to continuously learn from everyone and everything happening around me. I slowly learnt it was ok to seek help, and lean on people around me, to be vulnerable yet be a giver in a relationship.
We learn something new about the diversity of our culture and create opportunities to contribute our share in making this community and its members feel a bit more “proud to be”. And as we kick off Pan-Asian Celebration Month at IBM, we have the great opportunity to learn and hear from different voices in the community, such as Jerry Won, Dr. Jenny Wang, Gorick Ng, and Dr Evelyn Hu-Dehart.
I am also proud to be an IBMer because we show up for each other. IBM intentionally provides safe spaces for IBMers to be our authentic selves and encourages us to honor our differences.
Sometimes, we don’t know how we can be an ally. It starts with that first small step. Show up. Simply be there for one another. Check-in with your colleagues from time to time and ask them how they are doing before discussing business. Another small step is to be intentional about learning about other cultural experiences.
I welcome you all in joining me and all my Pan Asian colleagues in this month-long celebration – of diversity, of culture, of friendships, of heritage and most importantly, of hope, of a better world, together.
At IBM, we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where Asian talent can thrive and be authentically themselves.