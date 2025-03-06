Programming, Consulting, and Learning Japanese: A Typical Day at IBM!

Recently, we had the pleasure of interviewing Bryan — a bright and charismatic IBMer accomplishing some great things he never imagined he’d do in his career.

Read on to learn about his amazing story.

Bryan, who currently lives in the Philippines, started working at the IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center (one of our ‘Global Delivery Centers’) as an Advanced Programming Specialist in 2016, coming straight from University.

Bryan recalls, “IBM had a recruiting booth at our University. I gave them my CV, and shortly after, I received a call for an interview. After I was hired, I went through the training program, with a focus on software testing and automation. Thankfully, I passed!”

Wondering what the IBM Delivery Centers are all about? Here are some quick facts to know:

They exist across 170 countries globally with more than 20% of new hires coming straight from Universities.

Over 75+ languages are spoken in our center, which ensures we can service clients effectively (IBMers in our Philippines delivery center can speak more than 15 languages!)

Our Philippines delivery center (where Bryan works) employs professionals with capabilities in SAP S/4 HANA, experience in talent and transformation (e.g., SuccessFactors, Workday), as well as automation and digital transformation skills.

Bryan says his overall experience was exciting, fresh, and completely different from the expectations he first had about working in one of IBM’s delivery centers. As soon as he joined our Philippines center, he could deep dive into various testing projects for IBM clients. From there, he upgraded his automation testing skills, worked with SAP Basis, and even started to learn web development.

And it gets even better from there!