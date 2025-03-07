No Degree? No Problem!

For individuals living in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, IBM offers a variety of earn-and-learn programs for those who don’t have a bachelor’s degree in the field they’re pursuing but have acquired knowledge in the domain. In particular, the IBM Apprenticeship program provides participants the unique opportunity to start their careers.
Participants in these programs have the unique opportunity to collaborate and network with real IBMers, receive mentorship from experts in their field, earn digital credentials, and fast-track their technical and professional development.
If you’re interested in making a career change, but not sure where to get started, we can help!
Apprenticeships at IBM are all about learning skills for the workplace to prepare you to embark on a long and successful career. We’re hyper focused on professional development from the day you join IBM as a full-time employee.
Our apprenticeships vary in the range of experience. Each pathway provides everything you need to start your career in the tech industry and get the necessary exposure to set you up for a lifelong career.
In addition to your day-to-day job, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in work and social activities and volunteering with other apprentices, students, and graduates.
Our Degree Apprenticeships allow you to work and achieve a bachelor’s honors degree at the same time while you’re working in a real-world role at IBM where you can use what you learn in the workplace as part of your degree.
Our pathways include:
You may be uncertain about whether you want to start work, complete an apprenticeship, or attend a university. If you’re unsure what your next move should be, then IBM’s Futures Placement Scheme could be your answer.
This unique program offers individuals, who are not currently studying or in school, an invaluable opportunity to work with a world-leading company for 12-months, broadening your horizons and giving you a head start in your career. IBM offers placements in Business, Technical, and Design schemes.
The Ignite Scheme is part of the national ‘Movement to Work’ program – a voluntary collaboration of UK employers committed to tackling youth unemployment through provision of high-quality vocational training and work experience opportunities.
IBM is a proud supporter and partners with two charities in this initiative.
It’s never too late to transform your career. If you’re ready for a change, these IBM apprenticeship and placement offerings can help get you started.
For opportunities in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, visit our IBM Careers website, choose your location, and search for the keyword “Apprenticeship”!
Join our community to receive updates on the latest tech trends, application tips, and learning opportunities.