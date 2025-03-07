Never Stop Learning to Stay Ahead of the Game

We know that learning doesn’t stop at the end of a course; that’s why in addition to our learning platform, IBM makes mentorship and coaching accessible to all employees through our ‘Your Guides’ platform.

Let’s say, for example, you have a question on a specific piece of code, or you’re looking to understand how design thinking really works at IBM. With a simple search, you can find the perfect mentor or coach with the skills you need and immediately schedule a meeting directly through the platform. All the coaches and mentors are volunteers from IBM who offer a unique set of skills to support your growth and development.

So, if you should ever need some guidance on how to advance your career, how to manage agile projects, or even advice on how to navigate IBM, you’ll have coaches and mentors readily available, globally, who can speak to all these topics and more.

But what if you’re not an IBMer yet?

No problem!

We believe in learning so much that we don’t just offer learning tools and resources to our employees, we also offer them to our candidates and clients as well. We know how important it is to keep adapting in this fast-paced world, so we want to ensure everyone has the resources they need to succeed.