Navigating Leadership in Tech: Insights from Joanna's Journey at IBM

Joanna’s career journey began in a technical role as a QA Engineer, a position she held for the first eight years of her work at IBM. Her experience working with a variety of teams across many regions laid the foundation for her leadership potential. It was during this period that her managers recognized her capabilities, paving the way for her transition into management.

When the opportunity to step into a management role arose, Joanna embraced it with open arms, eager to learn new things outside of her QA work. Over time, Joanna’s scope grew from managing a single team to overseeing multiple teams, and ultimately, leading an organization of over 60 individuals spread across various time zones. Her journey reflects the essence of growth and adaptability, qualities that define her as a leader today.

