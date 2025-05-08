Navigating Leadership in Tech: Insights from Joanna's Journey at IBM

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, leadership is more than just steering the ship; it’s about inspiring innovation, fostering collaboration, and championing inclusion. At IBM, leadership is drawing from a rich tapestry of experiences, insights, and values.
Today, we delve into the journey of Joanna, a Program Director at the IBM Software Lab in Poland, whose leadership path is a testament to the power of curiosity, possibility, and perseverance.
Joanna’s career journey began in a technical role as a QA Engineer, a position she held for the first eight years of her work at IBM. Her experience working with a variety of teams across many regions laid the foundation for her leadership potential. It was during this period that her managers recognized her capabilities, paving the way for her transition into management.
When the opportunity to step into a management role arose, Joanna embraced it with open arms, eager to learn new things outside of her QA work. Over time, Joanna’s scope grew from managing a single team to overseeing multiple teams, and ultimately, leading an organization of over 60 individuals spread across various time zones. Her journey reflects the essence of growth and adaptability, qualities that define her as a leader today.
Joanna’s preferred leadership style is hands-on, characterized by open communication and active engagement with her teams. She believes successful leaders are deeply embedded within their teams, fostering a culture of reliability and transparency.
“Leaders should be connecting people and with their higher-level view, help the team to operate in the dynamic environment,” she said.
Ultimately, Joanna believes it is a leader’s responsibility to provide clarity on work and business priorities; so her leadership approach goes beyond focusing on organizational goals – she’s keeping her team’s individual growth and technical improvement at the forefront of priorities.
There’s no doubt that different perspectives are essential for creating products that cater to a wide and varied customer base. Joanna’s journey at IBM exemplifies the transformative power of leadership rooted in curiosity, possibility, and a commitment to fostering perspectives from all walks of life. Her insights not only illuminate the path for aspiring leaders, but also underscore the importance of inclusivity in the tech industry, in particular for women in tech.
