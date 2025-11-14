Discovering New Horizons: My Transition from Sales to Product Management at IBM Ireland

Hi, I’m Thaisa, and I am a Product Manager at IBM, working within the Observability portfolio. My journey at IBM Ireland has been a fascinating one, marked by significant career transitions and growth. I began in sales and later transitioned to product management, driven by a curiosity to explore the strategic aspects of our products. This article shares my experiences, insights, and the supportive environment at IBM Ireland that made this transition possible. If you’re eager to explore a career that offers both challenge and opportunity, read on to discover how IBM can be the place for you.
At IBM, career growth and mobility are limitless. I started in sales, where I improved my client interaction skills and learned about customer needs. A curiosity about the strategic reasons behind our products led me to explore product management. Transitioning to the Go-To-Market Product team allowed me to challenge myself, work with different teams, and influence strategic product choices. IBM’s support, including mentorship and internal mobility, made this change both possible and rewarding, helping me gain new skills and align my career with my goals.
My typical day as a Product Manager at IBM Ireland involves collaborating with diverse teams across Product, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success. I focus on driving adoption and expansion strategies for IBM’s application performance, resource optimization, and governance tools - Instana, Turbonomic, and Concert. My day includes campaign reviews, shaping messaging, and driving product enablement initiatives. This role challenges me to think strategically, communicate clearly, and work collaboratively with global teams, contributing to impactful projects that drive real customer outcomes.
IBM Ireland fosters a culture where career growth is encouraged and supported. From day one, employees have access to extensive learning platforms, mentoring opportunities, and internal mobility programs. My experience has been enriched by stretch assignments and cross-functional collaborations, which provided exposure to roles beyond my immediate team. Managers play a pivotal role, offering tailored guidance and resources to facilitate transitions. Platforms like YourLearning and Udemy empower employees to upskill at their own pace, making sure that they are prepared for new challenges and can fulfil their long-term career goals.
My time at IBM Ireland has been transformative for my professional development. Transitioning from a sales role to product management allowed me to expand my skill set significantly. I’ve grown in stakeholder management, strategic thinking, and cross-functional collaboration. Working on the Observability portfolio has enhanced my ability to translate technical value into business outcomes, a vital skill in the tech industry. Beyond formal training, hands-on experience, mentorship, and continuous feedback have made me more confident, agile, and prepared for future leadership roles in product management.
The journey from sales to product management has been a fulfilling one, and I am excited about the future possibilities at IBM.
As you consider your career path, I encourage you to explore the open roles at IBM Ireland and discover the opportunities awaiting you to grow, learn, and make a difference in the world of technology.
