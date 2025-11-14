Discovering New Horizons: My Transition from Sales to Product Management at IBM Ireland

IBM Ireland fosters a culture where career growth is encouraged and supported. From day one, employees have access to extensive learning platforms, mentoring opportunities, and internal mobility programs. My experience has been enriched by stretch assignments and cross-functional collaborations, which provided exposure to roles beyond my immediate team. Managers play a pivotal role, offering tailored guidance and resources to facilitate transitions. Platforms like YourLearning and Udemy empower employees to upskill at their own pace, making sure that they are prepared for new challenges and can fulfil their long-term career goals.

My time at IBM Ireland has been transformative for my professional development. Transitioning from a sales role to product management allowed me to expand my skill set significantly. I’ve grown in stakeholder management, strategic thinking, and cross-functional collaboration. Working on the Observability portfolio has enhanced my ability to translate technical value into business outcomes, a vital skill in the tech industry. Beyond formal training, hands-on experience, mentorship, and continuous feedback have made me more confident, agile, and prepared for future leadership roles in product management.

The journey from sales to product management has been a fulfilling one, and I am excited about the future possibilities at IBM.