My Journey as an IBM Product Manager Intern

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, the journey from a curious graduate to a tech-savvy professional is often filled with questions and aspirations.
As someone who has embarked on this exciting path, Austeja shares her experience as a Product Manager Intern at IBM Ireland. As she explains, this opportunity has not only shaped her professional journey, but it’s also opened doors to a world of innovation and possibility.
Let’s explore what makes IBM internships unique from her perspective, what a typical day at work looks like, and how this experience could set the stage for successful careers in technology.
“What drew me to IBM, and specifically its internship program, was the company’s commitment to its interns.
At IBM, interns are not seen as temporary hires, but as future team members, integral to the company’s growth and success. This perspective resonated with me, especially knowing that my manager would support my career exploration, offering flexibility to try various paths even within the realm of Product Management.
The structured internship program at IBM is designed to nurture professional development with regular check-ins and tailored learning objectives aligned to personal goals.”
“As a Product Manager Intern in the Go-To-Market Software Networking Team at IBM, my days are filled with dynamic tasks that challenge and grow my skills.
Recently, I contributed to designing a Go-To-Market strategy for a new AI feature, proposing pricing strategies informed by competitor analysis and market research, including considerations of the new European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. This project honed my strategic thinking and market analysis skills, enhancing my ability to ensure product-market fit.
Daily, I attend team stand-up meetings to discuss progress and address any blockers. I’m involved in analyzing competitor activity and ensuring our product documentation is user-friendly. IBM’s internal learning platform offers courses that deepen my understanding of Product Management. Additionally, informal coffee chats with colleagues provide insights and foster professional relationships.”
“Recommending an IBM internship to other students is a no-brainer, particularly for those eager to learn and grow. IBM fosters a culture of continuous learning and intellectual curiosity, equipping interns with certifications and resources to expand their knowledge.
For instance, I recently completed a certification in Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals, which enriched my understanding of AI in technology and its impact on Product Management.
The supportive environment at IBM encourages initiative and involvement. Volunteering for events, like the Dublin Product Management Community Meetup, allowed me to present and discuss relevant topics, network with professionals, and share my experiences with university students.
These opportunities are invaluable for personal and professional development, offering a platform to leave a meaningful mark at IBM.”
“For students aspiring to secure internships at IBM, my advice is:
The IBM internship is a gateway to endless possibilities. It’s an environment where curiosity meets innovation, and every day is an opportunity to learn and make a difference.
