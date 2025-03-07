Moving at Speed as a Developer at IBM

At IBM, everyone has the opportunity to develop their personal career and learn something new.
Sujala is one of our lead developers based in Austin, Texas in the United States, who explains the opportunities available at IBM, along with their experience moving across departments.
I’ve worked on so many projects across the different departments at IBM, from automation for CI/CD (Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment), AI for the TRIRIGA team and provisioning an AWS environment all by myself!
The work I did in AI for the TRIRIGA team using Golang is something I’m really quite proud of. This involved complex code that would download the latest properties and modify them according to custom properties defined by clients, which reduced a lot of manual checks and errors.
Within three years of joining the Tech Re-entry program, I had the opportunity to move from the CloudOps support team to TAS SRE and then into the Maxima Application Suite (MAS) CI/CD team, and now I’m the Development Lead for the MAS Optimizer product. It’s been an incredible journey!
When I worked in TAS SRE, I found myself craving a bigger challenge. I spoke to a few managers and expressed my interest in the Development team. A few months later, I was made an offer.
When I did move, my amazing teammates helped me navigate the steep learning curves. Without this support and encouragement from my teams, mentors and managers, my IBM Journey would not have been possible. I would encourage everyone to start your own journey at IBM and share your goals. You’ll be supported with a career plan and have people to cheer you on along the way!
IBM has the resources for you to achieve personal growth. Some of my favorites are the Tech Re-entry program, the JumpStart program and the Your Learning resources (IBM’s internal learning platform), as well as help from mentors.
Also, the mobility here means there’s greater learning across teams and platforms. You can really gain a better perspective on things and foster team building. There’s just so many growth opportunities and I know my future with
IBM is bright.
