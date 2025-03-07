Moving at Speed as a Developer at IBM

Within three years of joining the Tech Re-entry program, I had the opportunity to move from the CloudOps support team to TAS SRE and then into the Maxima Application Suite (MAS) CI/CD team, and now I’m the Development Lead for the MAS Optimizer product. It’s been an incredible journey!

When I worked in TAS SRE, I found myself craving a bigger challenge. I spoke to a few managers and expressed my interest in the Development team. A few months later, I was made an offer.

When I did move, my amazing teammates helped me navigate the steep learning curves. Without this support and encouragement from my teams, mentors and managers, my IBM Journey would not have been possible. I would encourage everyone to start your own journey at IBM and share your goals. You’ll be supported with a career plan and have people to cheer you on along the way!