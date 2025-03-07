IBM thinks about diversity the way we think about innovation—both are essential to the success of our business. When we innovate, technology becomes smarter for clients and creates new opportunities for growth. When we incorporate diversity into our business, we create better innovations and outcomes.

In 2017, IBM partnered with Specialisterne to deploy IGNITE Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a program that helps transform spectrum talent by employing them locally to bring differentiated value to our clients.

To give our readers a glimpse of the work environment and experience, we interviewed IBMers who have self-identified as being on the Autistic spectrum and are part of the IGNITE ASD program.