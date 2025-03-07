Meet Cristian: Teacher, Mentor, and IBM Application Consultant

I am currently working as an Application Consultant, where I advise clients on application development, methodology, technology, and tools. Namely, I lead Cloud migration projects for one of our large clients. Guiding and training their clients. Alongside the consultancy, I also partake in Talent Acquisition activities like holding technical interviews and organizing Java internship boot camps. Due to my technical background, I have also been made a People Manager, a position where I help guide less experienced employees in a variety of technical fields.

Since I also work closely with the IBM intern community, I have seen first-hand the importance of welcoming fresh and creative talent to the company. It’s been very interesting to compare my thought processes as a student to these individuals and watch them develop across their internship.