Meet Cristian: Teacher, Mentor, and IBM Application Consultant

We recently sat down with Cristian, an IBM Application Consultant from Romania, to hear more about his role at IBM, the skills he finds most useful in his day-to-day job, and why he continues to call IBM home.
I am currently working as an Application Consultant, where I advise clients on application development, methodology, technology, and tools. Namely, I lead Cloud migration projects for one of our large clients. Guiding and training their clients. Alongside the consultancy, I also partake in Talent Acquisition activities like holding technical interviews and organizing Java internship boot camps. Due to my technical background, I have also been made a People Manager, a position where I help guide less experienced employees in a variety of technical fields.
Since I also work closely with the IBM intern community, I have seen first-hand the importance of welcoming fresh and creative talent to the company. It’s been very interesting to compare my thought processes as a student to these individuals and watch them develop across their internship.
I wouldn’t say I necessarily made a conscious decision to pursue my current role; the transition was more of a natural evolution. I joined IBM as an intern and re-joined as a Computer Science Graduate, progressing from Application Development to Application Consultancy. I leaned into taking on new challenges and opportunities which lead me to where I am today. I suppose you could describe it as a systematic build-up of experience that not only helped me decide what I enjoy, but also where I operate best within the business.
I would, however, say that due to my previous project and solution experience and thanks to the many opportunities IBM provides to grow your skills, I felt ready and equipped to take on my current position. One example of this is the practical experience I gained through handling diverse technological problems as an Application Developer; as a result, sourcing client solutions as a consultant came naturally to me.
Whilst technical and domain skills are valuable within the role, I’ve noticed I use my people skills much more than I had anticipated. Especially in client meetings where you must have proficient listening, communication, and verbal explanation skills. Sometimes, when delivering solutions to clients, you have to present bad news. Using people skills like empathy, emotional intelligence, effective communication, and flexibility, I’ve been able to deliver the facts, while changing our approach to suit the client, while delivering the best results.
My biggest piece of advice would be to stay curious! Technology is such a fast-moving field—reading tech blogs and keeping up to date with progression will give you an edge. On top of this, finding mentors or more experienced colleagues to chat with and bounce ideas off of can be very helpful. Constantly asking ‘why’ when working with technology is vital to ensure a deeper understanding. This multi-levelled process analysis is what allows you to pick out trends and find solutions for clients.
Over the years, I’ve made many good friends at IBM. Working on a wide variety of diverse projects, I’ve been able to meet so many people around the world and learn more than I ever thought possible. The IBM employee chat channel, for instance, enables you to instantly connect with any IBMer from across the globe to ask a question, collaborate on a project, or just have a friendly chat.
Another aspect of IBM culture that I have grown to appreciate is the forever learning and growing possibilities for IBMers. Across my IBM career, I have worked on multiple projects and have seen a lot of interesting technologies I would have otherwise known nothing about. This flexible and opportunistic environment allowed me to do something new, grow different skills, and develop my career.
IBM will help you succeed professionally if you show dedication and exert energy into finding new opportunities and ways of working. The IBM educational badge program, for instance, puts the action in your hands, enabling IBMers to log into the Netflix-like learning portal, decide where they want to grow, and then take a related course. Over my IBM career, I’ve earned 26 badges, including being recognized as an IBM teacher and mentor. Overall, IBM is a great place to grow, but only if you make the first move.
On a personal level, I have found that IBM is very considerate of work-life balance, and that whilst I’ve always worked hard towards my career, home life has been able to be preserved.
Read more about what a consultant actually does, the skills you need to become one and the career opportunities available for consultants.
If you’re interested in the work Christian does as an Application Consultant or want to learn more about our consulting jobs, visit our careers website. If you don’t see open roles that align with your skills and interests, join our Consulting Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities that match your interests and skills.