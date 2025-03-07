Meet Cecilia: Consultant, People Manager, and Proud IBMer

After I finished school, I commenced my career at a start-up company. This was a totally different work environment compared to IBM, mostly because it only had 5 to 10 employees. After gaining some very beneficial experience working at a small start-up, I switched gears and started working at IBM in 2017 as an Administrator/Consultant, focused on main system configurations.

While I really enjoyed this role, I am the type of person who appreciates new challenges, moving forward, and gaining new skills. Therefore, I jumped at the chance to become a Senior Salesforce Consultant when the opportunity presented itself.

Within the Salesforce role, I’ve been able to gain multiple certifications and a lot of unique experience working with motivated clients on exciting projects. Once again, I reached a point where I wanted to learn something new and upskill my abilities, so I began learning more about technical architecture and database design, both of which have been important aspects to my current role.