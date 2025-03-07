Meet Arjuna: A Passionate Boxer Who Landed in Customer Success Management

We recently sat down with one of our Customer Success Managers, Arjuna, and spoke to him about his role at IBM and the key skills he uses in his day-to-day job.
“I’ve worked at IBM for just over two years, initially joining the graduate scheme as a Cyber Security professional. Studying Math and Economics at University, the transition into technology was a new challenge that I was excited to embark on. With the lockdown starting just two weeks into my new role, all communications moved online for 18 months. Despite this unique challenge, the hybrid approach has been very flexible, enabling me to attend early morning training sessions without the concern of lugging multiple bags into the office. I recently made the shift to Customer Success Management, and I feel ready to make a real-world impact with the support provided by IBM’s leaders.” – Arjuna
In the time I’ve been part of the Customer Success Management team, I’ve recognized the main goal is to create real impact and deliver value on IBM growth technologies to our clients. One example is overseeing the shift to an Open-Source Hybrid Cloud leveraging our acquisition of RedHat. As a Customer Success Manager, I’m constantly provided with exciting growth opportunities and soon will travel to Paris, France, where experts will engage in a weeklong tech academy on OpenShift, Kubernetes, Data Fabric, and other key IBM technologies. Exposure to that breadth of technology will give me a chance to jump on more exciting projects when I return!
Studying Math and Economics at University, I didn’t have much of a technical background. I had a solid understanding of logic and algorithms and an ability to break down complex structures, but no real tech experience or knowledge of the tools. What I did have was a willingness to learn and an ability to look at things with a visionary perspective. I spent my time delving into Quantum computing ideas, breaking them down, understanding the processes, and aiming to effectively communicate my findings and ideas to a variety of audiences.
I wouldn’t say there’s a specific certification or technology you need to work in this role, but one quality that made me stand out to management was being involved with the Quantum team as an ambassador. My ability to break down complex ideas and present them to people of varying technical backgrounds helped me understand the intricacies even better. During these talks, I would share how Quantum works and the future projections, both of which required a deep, focused explanation due to the absence of technological context some audiences had.
Recently, I found myself presenting to a PhD research audience who had niche, specialized knowledge in specific areas within Quantum technology. I needed to help them understand the Quantum ecosystem and how we move from idea creation to industry impact. It was a strange experience initially because I was presenting my perspective to experts in the field, but then I quickly realized that even experts learn something new every day!
Other skills I find useful are empathy and emotional intelligence and being able to connect with different types of people and knowing what makes them tick. Making friends and connections and collaborating with others were all vital skills to enter the Customer Success Management role. Considering how important it is to connect with clients and colleagues to ensure the best delivery of the project.
In doing this, conflicts of opinion can find a smooth resolution, and ideas are weaved together seamlessly.
Being at IBM has opened my eyes in many ways. Not only have I met many intelligent people, but I’ve also experienced just how fast-moving technology can operate. Looking to the future, I see technology becoming more and more powerful and the collaboration between technologies like Quantum, Artificial Intelligence, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity growing increasingly. It truly is a double-edged sword. My vision for the future is that we use this enhanced collaborative influence and technological power to elevate humankind. This will be a major focus for me as I grow in my career.
IBM’s support has been phenomenal. Not only has IBM enabled me to excel in my role and technical interests, but I’ve also been supported to pursue my boxing career.
After sparring in a competition in London, England, I was approached by a Cuban boxing coach with the offer to train with the national team in Cuba. Boxing in the UK is based on aggression and forward fighting, while in Cuba they want you to dance and be fluid. You can make a fight into a chess game if you have the right skills.
At the time, I thought it would be an outrageous request but when I asked my manager, without hesitation, she told me it was an opportunity of a lifetime and she would make sure I had the opportunity to succeed. This support and understanding enabled me to live out this amazing experience and embody Cuban culture. I had the most beautiful time while living out there in paradise!
When training for boxing, drills are often based on deliberate practice of the same movements, repeatedly, in the pursuit of perfection and muscle memory. Being one of the younger members of the Customer Success Management team, it’s natural that everyone around you has a significant amount of experience with our offerings and how to implement them successfully with major clients.
Much like boxing, with constant practice and persistence, day-by-day growth is key, as well as working on projects and absorbing everything you can. Boxing teaches you the idea of patience. These things take time but trust the process and things will unfold the way you want.
Don’t worry about your lack of experience or knowledge. It’s normal to be overwhelmed initially. What’s important is to garner support from your team to enable you to grow. If you don’t have a technical background like me, then leverage your other skills and look at how we can elevate our client’s infrastructure. It’s important to remember that Customer Success Management is not just about implementing technology but also finding gaps in a company’s way of operating and using visionary thinking to understand how to plug those holes and present your case.
A big part of why I joined the Customer Success Management team at IBM was the genuine belief and trust my leaders had in me, as well as the dedicated support they provided. I think a key pillar of success for the Customer Success Management role is the emotional intelligence and ambitious behaviors you constantly see from the leaders. For a person with fire, energy, and a vision for the future, Customer Success Management is the role for you!
If you’re interested in the work Arjuna is doing as a Customer Success Manager, visit our careers website to join a truly global and diverse community of experts and help clients make meaningful changes in the world.