Meet Arjuna: A Passionate Boxer Who Landed in Customer Success Management

I wouldn’t say there’s a specific certification or technology you need to work in this role, but one quality that made me stand out to management was being involved with the Quantum team as an ambassador. My ability to break down complex ideas and present them to people of varying technical backgrounds helped me understand the intricacies even better. During these talks, I would share how Quantum works and the future projections, both of which required a deep, focused explanation due to the absence of technological context some audiences had.

Recently, I found myself presenting to a PhD research audience who had niche, specialized knowledge in specific areas within Quantum technology. I needed to help them understand the Quantum ecosystem and how we move from idea creation to industry impact. It was a strange experience initially because I was presenting my perspective to experts in the field, but then I quickly realized that even experts learn something new every day!

Other skills I find useful are empathy and emotional intelligence and being able to connect with different types of people and knowing what makes them tick. Making friends and connections and collaborating with others were all vital skills to enter the Customer Success Management role. Considering how important it is to connect with clients and colleagues to ensure the best delivery of the project.

In doing this, conflicts of opinion can find a smooth resolution, and ideas are weaved together seamlessly.