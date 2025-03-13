Make Your Resume Stand Out from the Pile

“Standing out is all about what you have done differently and how you added value. One mistake a lot of people make is to highlight job descriptions on their resume. Anybody can be given that same job description, but no two people will have the same outcome. So the best way to stand out and be noticed by IBM is to emphasize the ways you added value. Show how your contributions made a difference, and be sure to mention how all this helped you and your team achieve a goal.”

~Brorhie Muoboghare, Global Learning Experience Lead

“Projects, research, anything you’ve done – make sure you take credit for it all so we can realize your best work!”

~Marc Velasco, Senior Software Engineer