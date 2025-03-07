Life as an IBM Hybrid Cloud Consultant

Tim: We’ve been working with a UK based retailer that wanted to bring in an independent advisor to review their commerce platform and ensure they were ready for their peak events (such as popular shopping days near major holidays.)

As their consultants, we interviewed various people in the organisation and worked across the entire landscape to try to effectively resolve or de-risk some of their challenges. I love working on high-impact projects like this. When you can make a big impact that’s visible to the public, it puts us in a great place to support them in the present, as well as modernize and optimize the solution even further for the future.