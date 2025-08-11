At IBM, we're dedicated to nurturing a diverse and dynamic team of professionals who are eager to shape the future of technology. We're thrilled to announce that we are currently seeking talented Java & Web Technology Application Developers to join our Japan Client Services Unit(JCSU) based in the bustling cities of Manila and Cebu, Philippines.
As an Application Developer in Java & Web Technologies within JCSU, you will be part of a collaborative environment that values innovation, creativity, and continuous learning. Your primary responsibilities will include:
1. Designing, coding, and debugging applications in Java and related web technologies.
2. Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
3. Working on all phases of the software development lifecycle.
4. Ensuring the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
5. Identifying and correcting bottlenecks and fixing bugs.6. Helping maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
Our ideal candidate will possess:
o A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or any related field.
o Proven experience as a Java Developer
o Strong knowledge of Java and Java EE, including Spring and Hibernate frameworks.
o Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.
o Excellent problem-solving abilities and strong analytical skills.
o Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Japanese and English.
CSU plays a pivotal role in IBM’s global operations, delivering top-notch services and solutions to our clients. Our unit is distinguished for its expertise in application development, employing sophisticated Java and Web technologies to develop robust, scalable, and secure software solutions. Our commitment to fostering cross-cultural communities aligns with IBM's global strategy, as outlined in the blog 'How Leaders Can Foster the Growth of Cross-Cultural Communities,' ensuring we leverage diversity for enhanced innovation and growth.
Why Join Us?
1. Innovation: Be a part of a team that encourages innovation and creativity. You'll have the opportunity to work on challenging projects that push the boundaries of technology.
2. Learning and Growth: We invest in our employees' growth, providing them with opportunities for skill enhancement and career progression.
3. Diverse Culture: Experience a rich work environment that celebrates diversity. Our team is composed of individuals from different backgrounds, fostering a unique perspective and collaboration.
4. Work-Life Balance: We believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, offering flexible working hours and promoting wellness initiatives.
5. Impact: Your work will have a tangible impact, contributing to IBM's mission to create technology that matters.
If you're a seasoned Java & Web Technology Application Developer looking for a dynamic environment that values your skills and encourages your growth, we want to hear from you. Apply now and take the first step towards an enriching career with IBM in the Philippines.
Apply now and join us in shaping the future of technology!