As an Application Developer in Java & Web Technologies within JCSU, you will be part of a collaborative environment that values innovation, creativity, and continuous learning. Your primary responsibilities will include:

1. Designing, coding, and debugging applications in Java and related web technologies.

2. Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

3. Working on all phases of the software development lifecycle.

4. Ensuring the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

5. Identifying and correcting bottlenecks and fixing bugs.6. Helping maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Our ideal candidate will possess:

o A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or any related field.

o Proven experience as a Java Developer

o Strong knowledge of Java and Java EE, including Spring and Hibernate frameworks.

o Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.

o Excellent problem-solving abilities and strong analytical skills.

o Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Japanese and English.