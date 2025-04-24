Join IBM's Innovative Hardware Engineering Team in Bangalore and Hyderabad

Are you a tech enthusiast passionate about pushing the boundaries of hardware engineering? IBM invites you to be part of our dynamic teams in Bangalore and Hyderabad, where innovation meets excellence.
IBM India has been at the forefront of processor innovation for over 15 years, developing processors that power IBM’s enterprise-class servers. Today, the India team leads the POWER processor development mission, — handling everything from architecture and logic design to functional verification, backend, and system-level design.
This is an exciting opportunity to work on high-impact, end-to-end processor development that drives performance, efficiency, and innovation across IBM’s infrastructure offerings. If you’re passionate about advanced hardware design and want to shape the future of enterprise computing, this is the place to be.
The India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) is IBM’s largest development center in the Infrastructure division, which includes Systems, Cloud, and Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS). Established in 1997, ISDL has grown to include teams in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad, working across the entire IBM Infrastructure portfolio — from development and test to cloud platform engineering and DevOps/SRE.
Over the last 29 years, ISDL plays a strategic role in IBM’s global innovation engine, collaborating closely with US labs and leading critical missions in Power, IBM Z, and Storage. With a strong track record in chip design, system software, product support, and DevOps, ISDL offers a dynamic environment where engineering excellence meets meaningful global impact.
As a key member of our hardware engineering team, you will:
To excel in these roles, you should possess:
Are you ready to put your expertise to work at the forefront of hardware innovation? IBM is looking for talented engineers in Bangalore and Hyderabad who are eager to design and verify the next generation of computing systems.
Join a team that's building the future — today. Explore open roles and apply now for a career in: