Join IBM's Innovative Hardware Engineering Team in Bangalore and Hyderabad

IBM India has been at the forefront of processor innovation for over 15 years, developing processors that power IBM’s enterprise-class servers. Today, the India team leads the POWER processor development mission, — handling everything from architecture and logic design to functional verification, backend, and system-level design.

This is an exciting opportunity to work on high-impact, end-to-end processor development that drives performance, efficiency, and innovation across IBM’s infrastructure offerings. If you’re passionate about advanced hardware design and want to shape the future of enterprise computing, this is the place to be.