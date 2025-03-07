Japanese-Speaking Tech Talent: Bridging Language, Borders and Innovation

In today’s interconnected world, multi-lingual professionals working in tech companies play a vital role in bridging cultural and technological gaps. They bring their technical expertise and the ability to navigate the nuances of international business communication, ensuring smooth collaboration between global teams and local clients. Let’s take a dive deep into the working experience of Japanese-speaking tech talent at IBM Philippines, as their bilingual capabilities are crucial for addressing Japan’s unique market needs. These IBMers are fostering innovation and driving successful project outcomes in a multicultural environment.
For developers, learning Japanese can be a game-changer, especially when working in industries with ties to Japan or engaging with Japanese technology and innovation. It opens up opportunities to collaborate with local teams, allowing you to gain an understanding in technical documentation, while accessing a wealth of resources available only to Japanese bilinguals.
“Being bilingual or even multilingual is pretty common, the ability to speak English alone can’t make you stand out,” says Dennis, an Application Development Team Lead and Japanese-speaking tech talent based in the Philippines. He speaks both English and Japanese and provides his perspective on the benefits of speaking additional languages. “To get ahead, you need to learn another language, such as Japanese. A lot of companies offer a bonus for speaking another language besides English, which can be more than your base salary. In the IT industry, having Japanese language skills and at the same time, IT experience, is gold.”
“Of course, becoming fluent in Japanese doesn’t happen overnight,” he added. “It takes months and years of consistent effort, like practicing Kanji and learning new words while commuting. You can immerse yourself in the language by watching Japanese shows, listening to J-POP, and making Japanese friends. I learned a lot from my Japanese friends because they taught me how to speak naturally, which you can’t learn from books. You need to seize every opportunity to speak and mimic how native speakers talk to improve your pronunciation.”
Mary is also an Application Developer at IBM Philippines. She says her interest in learning Japanese stemmed from her passion for anime and Japanese dramas. “Fortunately, IBM provided an excellent opportunity by offering Japanese training for beginners. This training not only expanded my skill set, but also enabled me to work on Japanese projects, allowing me to apply my language abilities in a professional setting.” The learning she has gained has even impacted Mary outside of work, where she is enjoying Japanese media on a new level, gradually understanding the language in its natural context.
Balancing between the understanding of technical skills, while continuing to nurture your knowledge in the Japanese language can be challenging. For many, like Dennis, it is passion that drives them to achieve their goals.
“If you’re doing what you love, work doesn’t feel like a burden. I often spend hours, even days, working on a bug, but I love it because it feels more like solving a puzzle than actual work. I agree that it can get stressful, but to me, it’s incredibly fulfilling. I enjoy talking about coding practices with my team and exploring the different ways to solve a problem,” he said.
But like any passion, hobby, or job, there may be moments where you feel discouraged. Mary reminds herself how far she has gotten.
“I understand that setbacks are not reasons to abandon what I’ve started. Instead, they are essential parts of the journey to becoming fully proficient in Japanese. Each challenge strengthens my determination to achieve my goals,” said Mary.
There are certainly benefits to working in a multi-lingual, multi-cultural environment, including finding mentors and enhancing public speaking skills.
Franz is a data engineer at IBM Philippines. He says he has a senior colleague whom he considers a mentor. “Even if he’s not officially my people manager or project manager, I frequently turn to him for advice on job-related concerns and career goals. I also have a few close colleagues whom I consider friends, with whom I can discuss both career and personal matters. They are highly skilled in the Japanese language and have extensive technical expertise, which motivates me to continually push myself to reach their level of proficiency.”
Jennifer, who is an application developer at IBM Philippines, is also a Japanese speaker, but describes herself as someone who is quiet and shy. She says speaking in front of big groups or voicing her opinion in meetings felt difficult.
“I liked to stay in the background and didn’t feel sure whether I should speak up,” she said. She immersed herself into a team and culture that embraced her – and that sparks an evolution of personal and professional development.
“After joining the company, I’ve become more confident and can now talk effectively, whether it’s with a few people or in front of a bigger crowd. I’ve also started helping others by mentoring them. This change has made me feel strong, and I’m now happy to share my knowledge with my colleagues,” said Jennifer.
One of the most impactful connections Jennifer has made at work has been with her Japan-based manager. “I have learned so much from her and deeply admire her leadership. She is exceptionally intelligent and confident — exactly the type of leader I aspire to work with. Her leadership style was both inspiring and supportive, and she encouraged me greatly throughout our project. With her guidance, I was able to complete a task I initially thought was beyond my abilities. Her presence was both commanding and approachable, creating an atmosphere where I felt comfortable engaging in discussions and even adding humor to lighten the mood, making the workplace both challenging and enjoyable,” said Jennifer.
Japanese language ability may open up more career opportunities, including faster career advancement. However, leading in a cross-cultural environment is challenging, requiring not only language skills, but also an understanding of cultural nuances. Effective leadership in such settings demands adaptability and the ability to foster collaboration across diverse teams.
Speaking from her experience, Jennifer said: “To build a successful career as a Japanese-speaking developer, a combination of technical skills, adaptability, and strong communication is essential. You need to be knowledgeable in your field, while also being open to learning and adapting to new environments. Effective communication and a proactive attitude are equally important, as we collaborate with international clients and value team members who take ownership of their tasks and contribute to a positive, productive environment.”
“I’ve taken on leadership and mentoring roles, assisting team members in their development while promoting a cooperative and inclusive atmosphere. Now, my work approach is marked by effective prioritization and time management, clear communication, and a focus on finding solutions, which allows me to make a significant impact,” she added.
“For Japanese speakers, becoming a team lead is pretty natural here, since we are in charge of direct communication with our Japanese counterparts and clients. Even if you’re already fluent in English, it’s a leg-up to speak the client’s language,” said Dennis.
For Japanese-speaking tech talent, their journey does not end on the day they achieve their JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency for Non-Native Speakers) certification. In Jennifer’s words: “My advice for people who want to embark on their Japanese learning journey is not to hesitate. View it as an investment in yourself, your career, and think about the opportunities it can unlock in the tech industry. Learning Japanese, while challenging, is incredibly rewarding. With persistence and dedication, you’ll gradually master the ability to read, write, and speak the language, opening doors to both professional and personal enrichment.”
For more than 110 years, IBM has been a catalyst that makes the world work better, and we remain dedicated to driving actionable change and outcomes for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive society.
At IBM, those with multi-lingual talent can enhance the product and client experience. If you’re interested in growing with us: