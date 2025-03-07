Inspiring Journeys: Rising Stars Shaping the Future at IBM

Ollie, an IBM Supply Chain Consultant based in London, UK: “The most exciting project I worked on was planning the technology strategy for a consumer goods client in the agriculture industry. This project involved getting hands-on in the client’s factories and understanding how products are produced and then transported into the hands of consumers. To complete this project, we implemented Industry 4.0 technology such as AI, Big Data, and robotic process automation, enabling the client to improve multiple areas of their production processes.”

Anastasia, an IBM Strategy Consultant based in London, UK: “In my role, I’ve worked on exciting projects that revolve around data strategy and its applications in financial services. One standout project involved developing a sustainable agricultural proposition for farmers, aiming to improve their practices through technological solutions. My main motivation throughout this project was to enable farmers to make better farming choices without adding another workload. I feel that my work had a positive impact on the farming industry and has showcased to me how IBM sustainability solutions can have real-world impact.”