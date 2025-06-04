In the heart of Southeast Asia’s digital transformation, one leader is helping customers move from software installation to business acceleration. Simon is IBM’s Customer Success Leader for the ASEAN region, which is a fast-growing, diverse market made up of six countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With previous leadership roles in some of the top enterprise software companies in the world, Simon brings a wealth of experience in customer engagement. But what makes his current role at IBM unique is his laser focus on outcomes.

“We focus on ensuring our Software — Data, Automation, and zSystems — are correctly and successfully deployed in conjunction with our local partners and ISVs,” Simon explains. “Once deployed, we work with our customers to ensure it is fit for purpose, being adopted, and delivering value in line with their desired business objectives.”

In other words, his team doesn’t just deliver technology — they deliver results.