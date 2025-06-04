In the heart of Southeast Asia’s digital transformation, one leader is helping customers move from software installation to business acceleration. Simon is IBM’s Customer Success Leader for the ASEAN region, which is a fast-growing, diverse market made up of six countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
With previous leadership roles in some of the top enterprise software companies in the world, Simon brings a wealth of experience in customer engagement. But what makes his current role at IBM unique is his laser focus on outcomes.
“We focus on ensuring our Software — Data, Automation, and zSystems — are correctly and successfully deployed in conjunction with our local partners and ISVs,” Simon explains. “Once deployed, we work with our customers to ensure it is fit for purpose, being adopted, and delivering value in line with their desired business objectives.”
In other words, his team doesn’t just deliver technology — they deliver results.
So why is now the time to scale IBM’s software salesforce in ASEAN?
According to Simon, the answer lies in three converging forces shaping the region’s future:
“Firstly, ASEAN economies are undergoing rapid digital transformation — with governments and enterprises prioritizing modernization, cloud adoption, and data-driven decision-making,” he says.
This transformation is most visible in industries where technology can create a direct competitive edge, such as banking, telecom, and manufacturing. These sectors are seeking smarter, faster, and more compliant systems to handle operational resilience and customer demands.
“Secondly,” Simon adds, “there is a growing emphasis on automation and AI to tackle productivity gaps and skilled workforce shortages. Businesses seek intelligent automation to optimize workflows, reduce manual processes, and improve service delivery.”
The third force is the revival of mainframe technology — particularly zSystems — as businesses increasingly turn to hybrid cloud solutions and secure, scalable transactional systems.
This combination of digital readiness and urgency for transformation creates a powerful momentum. For IBM, it’s the perfect moment to deepen its go-to-market presence, bring in specialized talent, and partner more closely with local ecosystems.
Simon is quick to point out that customer success isn’t a handoff at the end of a deal. It’s a collaborative journey that begins early — and that’s what makes IBM stand out.
“Customer success begins in pre-sales, not post-sales. A connected, intentional experience across pre-sales, sales, and post-sales drives higher satisfaction, retention, and lifetime value,” he explains.
The goal is not just deployment, but adoption — making sure software is delivering real, measurable business value. To do this, IBM salespeople are encouraged to focus on outcomes, not just outputs.
“Sales teams play a key part in establishing broad and meaningful relationships. Doing so early enables us to capture and quantify what success really means — the metrics, the business objectives. With a strong handover from Sales, the CSM (Customer Success Manager) team can then ensure we go live successfully and begin the longer journey of delivering value.”
One of the most striking things about Simon’s leadership style is his belief in everyday impact. Whether it’s a small troubleshooting chat or a strategic workshop, his team treats every moment with a client as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership.
“In many cases, if we are open to listening and adapting with a non-judgmental, can-do mindset — a quick five minute chat may result in a quick fix solution, uncover a much bigger issue, or lead to a large opportunity,” he says. “In all cases, it’s a chance for IBM to lean in and demonstrate our commitment to their success.”
It’s this mindset — being present, being flexible, and looking for win-win outcomes — that builds not just client satisfaction, but long-term advocacy.
For those considering joining IBM Sales, Simon offers rich and practical advice that goes beyond typical onboarding slogans. It’s a philosophy grounded in collaboration, constant improvement, and being customer centric.
“It’s fundamental to understand that the customer pays our bills,” he says directly. “Our efforts are intensely focused on customer outcomes and impact-driven goals to help the customer realize business value.”
Simon emphasizes that success comes from working closely with Customer Success Managers (CSMs) — your partners post-sale, and the voice of the client inside IBM.
“Know that the CSM holds specific accountability for post-go-live success,” he notes. “It’s important to play with your CSM team — they are trusted advisors to the customer.”
He also encourages new IBMers to adopt a proactive mindset — striving to plan, execute, and stay transparent.
“Transparency drives trust and accountability,” he says. “And when you find something effective, invest an extra 5% of time to make it repeatable — share it so others can learn.”
And perhaps most importantly: “Focus on speed, not perfection. Keep moving forward and look to get 1% better every week.”
The ASEAN region is buzzing with possibility, and IBM is committed to leading the way with purpose, integrity, and innovation. Leaders like Simon are proving that customer success isn’t just a department — it’s a culture.
If you’re driven by curiosity, collaboration, and the opportunity to help clients succeed across some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, IBM ASEAN might just be your next move.
