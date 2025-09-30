Inside the Life of an SAP Consultant: Camila’s Career Journey at IBM

When it comes to forging a meaningful and impactful career in SAP, Camila’s journey at IBM is a shining example of how passion, innovation, and collaboration come together to create a fulfilling professional experience. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, she is an SAP FI Consultant who specializes in implementing financial solutions and optimizing accounting processes for clients across industries.
Camila’s daily responsibilities go beyond technical implementation. She partners with clients to design and implement solutions that transform their financial operations. Her role also involves training end users to maximize the potential of SAP systems. Recently, Camila has stepped into a leadership role, guiding other financial consultants in a project for a Canadian aviation company. Her team successfully integrated 20 banks using SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity (MBC), showcasing her ability to lead complex, multinational projects with precision.
This blend of technical expertise, leadership, and collaboration is what makes working with SAP at IBM so dynamic and rewarding.
When asked why she chose IBM, Camila’s response reflects the core of what makes IBM a great place to work:
“I chose IBM because I wanted to work in a global, innovative company with challenging projects. I always saw IBM as a reference in technology and knew I could learn a lot here. I decided to stay because I found a collaborative environment, with opportunities for growth, and where I feel that my work makes a difference.”
IBM’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration resonates deeply with professionals like Camila. The company not only offers challenging global projects but also provides an environment where employees can grow, connect, and feel valued.
Camila’s life outside of work is as vibrant as her professional career. A creative at heart, she sings with her band once a week, finding solace and joy in music. She’s also an avid Crossfit enthusiast, using the sport to disconnect from her daily routine. On sunnier days, she enjoys playing beach volleyball for a bit of fun in the sun. And for the Harry Potter fans out there—Camila is one of you! Her love for the wizarding world inspired her to name her two cats Hermione and Luna.
For those looking to build a successful career in SAP, particularly at a company as large and dynamic as IBM, Camila offers three key pieces of advice:
Camila’s story perfectly encapsulates the opportunities and culture that IBM offers SAP professionals. Whether it’s the chance to lead complex global projects, the collaborative work environment, or the ability to grow through challenging and innovative assignments, IBM stands out as a place where talent thrives.
If you’re an SAP professional looking to fast-track your career, work on exciting projects, and be part of a global, forward-thinking organization, IBM could be the next step in your journey. As Camila’s experience shows, there’s no limit to what you can achieve here.
