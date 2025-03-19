IBMers, Tim and Melissa, on Bringing Their Authentic Selves to Work

I originally was very anti-Sales. Funny enough because both my parents were in Sales. I was going to business school for my marketing degree, and I remember a professor of mine taught the Sales class, which was required as a part of my major. We’re in class, and he says, raise your hand if you are going to get a job in marketing. This was my senior year, so I raise my hand. And then he says, keep your hand up if you’re going to have the salary you want, and we’re all holding our hands up very proud. He says everyone put your hands down because you won’t make even 50% of what you’re looking for unless you work in Sales. I was curious. How dare he say that my chosen career path and what I’ve dedicated all my years of study to won’t pay!

He announced to the class for extra credit we could compete in an internal sales competition amongst ourselves. I requested time in his office, and I said, I need you to teach me all of Sales today because the competition is this weekend. We stayed in his office for hours and he taught me everything. So, I go to the competition, and I win the number one spot. That’s when I got the Sales bug and thought, okay, I’ve got to do this. I went on to compete at the international Sales competition, which IBM recruits at. I remember I was in the top ten of the competition, and there was a networking event in between sessions that you could go to as a student. I walked up to the IBM table, and I said, I’m winning, and you should interview me. She [the IBM recruiter] loved it and said okay. I got the job a few weeks later. That’s how I got to IBM and I’m forever grateful for it!