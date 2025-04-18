IBMers, Ella and Nick, on Bringing Their Authentic Selves to Work

IBM has a Global LGBTQ+ Council focused on creating a safe and desirable workplace for all people, over 50 LGBTQ+ Business Resource Groups around the world for IBMers to connect with local community members, and weekly community calls for IBMers to chat with other like-minded individuals. IBM also has a thriving and engaged transgender community, offering comprehensive support to transitioning employees and education for IBMers about how to be most supportive to transitioning colleagues.

To celebrate some of the personal and professional triumphs of our LGBTQ+ IBMers, we’re launching a two-part blog about how they’re able to bring their authentic selves to work every day and flourish in our inclusive culture.

In part one below, you’ll hear from Ella, our Global LGBTQ+ Lead, and Nick, one of our talented Project Managers, talk about their personal and professional growth and development, as well as the ways IBM has had a positive impact on their life and career journeys.